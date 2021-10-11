New Audi A4 2023 will have the brand’s latest combustion engines

It has been a while since news about the new generation of the Audi A4. Renovated in Brazil a year ago, the sedan is supposed to abandon the MLB platform to use the same MQB base as the A3. This change would help the brand save $1 billion in development, but it was scrapped by the brand, as the head of technical development Oliver Hoffman reveals, who confirmed that the A4 will continue with the current MLB architecture.

In an interview with the British magazine Auto Express, Hoffman announced that the next Audi A4 will have a new generation of combustion engines, using both gasoline and diesel. As Markus Duesmann, head of the brand, revealed earlier this year in a chat with the German publication Automobilewoche, the company’s combustion engine development is over. So that means the A4 will bring the last thrusters of this type.

We have to remember that Audi has already announced the start of production of its latest new model using a combustion engine for 2025, which must mean it must have a lifecycle until 2033. The new A4 will be launched before the middle of this decade and Hoffman states that “we will be releasing some models long before [que 2025].” The executive must also be talking about the A6, as the two sedans will be available “for many years” before Audi completes the transaction for electric vehicles.

Hoffman goes on to say the new gasoline and diesel engines will be “the best we’ve ever released,” adding that the powertrains will incorporate “more electrification, of course, to meet standards.” Expect a new version of the 48V lightweight hybrid system for standard models, and a larger rear-mounted battery pack for plug-in hybrid variants.

Audi’s head of technical development does not rule out the possibility of an all-electric A4, but not with the MLB platform, as he would have to give up a lot of space to receive the batteries. Instead, it should use the PPE architecture made in partnership with Porsche and which will be used by Audi in the unprecedented Q6 e-tron and A6 e-tron Sportback, in addition to the Porsche Macan EV.

The new Audi A4 (and A6) will be sold until at least the end of this decade, according to a statement by Markus Deusmann in an interview earlier this year. After this date, everything will depend on market conditions and rules changes. After all, the European Union already has a proposal to close the sale of combustion cars as of 2035.

