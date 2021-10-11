New Facebook Crisis Must Force Tech Industry Out of Shadows – Link

New complaint calls into question the heart of Facebook’s business model

It’s been known for some time that Facebook has problems – in recent years, in addition to being the protagonist of the Cambridge Analytica data breach scandal, the social network has been accused of boosting harmful content like hate speech and disinformation. In recent weeks, however, the company’s failures have become concrete and gained a new dimension: Frances Haugen, a former employee of the company, publicly detailed how Facebook has repeatedly chosen to profit and not protect the safety of its users. Regulations on technology giants, which were already being rehearsed, gained an air of urgency.

Frances has made public internal Facebook polls that show the company’s neglect of content moderation on its platforms. The revelations, initially made by the American newspaper Wall Street Journal, indicate that Facebook increases the reach of hate publications, allows the circulation of content about human and drug trafficking, treats celebrities and politicians with different rules and does not maintain the same level of moderation in countries outside the United States. There are also details about the impact of Instagram on the mental health of children and teenagers: studies show that 1 in 3 girls who felt bad about their bodies were even worse when accessing Instagram.

Many of these problems were already pointed out for years by specialists, but the accusations are impactful: now, there is tangible information, raised by the company itself, which corroborates the research. By showing the toxic effects of the algorithms, the complaint calls into question the heart of the facebook business model — and, to some extent, the entire tech industry in the world today.

“Finally we are reaching a historic moment when tech giants are on the verge of being questioned on their economic powers. This has taken a long time to happen since the last great wave of pressure, marked by the Microsoft antitrust case in the 1990s”, says Paulo Rená, professor of Law at the University Center of Brasília (UniCEUB). “In this scenario, this type of denunciation gains strength”.

In the case of Facebook, the chip fell for a lot of people last Monday, when all the company’s apps, including WhatsApp and Instagram, suffered a blackout for seven hours. In addition to disrupting communication between users around the world, the crash impacted companies that depend on services to serve their customers – according to Facebook, 3.5 billion people use their products worldwide.

Wear

The crisis is further aggravated by the breach of trust: the social network kept the surveys confidential and did not take sufficient measures to contain the problems. “Facebook initiatives like the Oversight Board [Comitê de Supervisão] they signal a discussion, but the company has still done very little precisely because it is a profitable model”, says Bruna Santos, a member of the coalition Direitos na Rede, citing the independent body created by Facebook in 2020 to moderate content.

It sounds like a rerun: the lack of transparency also marked the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2018, in which data from 87 million users of the social network were misused to influence the American elections – the company was warned of the problem in 2015. Since then, Mark Zuckerberg and his company were never able to fully recover their image, and the new crisis should definitely bury the chances of that happening.

Facebook has rebutted the allegations, arguing that polls are being misinterpreted. In a text published on Wednesday 6, Mark Zuckerberg said that the internal documents that have come to the public need to be viewed “as a whole”, and that they were taken out of context by being read individually. Regarding studies involving teenagers, the company highlighted the positive points of the research and relativized the importance of some findings that show damage caused by the platform – at times, Facebook even questions the work of its own researchers.

Going on the attack has been the new strategy adopted by the company. Recently, the American newspaper The New York Times revealed that Zuckerberg announced in August a new initiative called Project Amplify, which aimed to use the Facebook news feed to show people positive stories about the social network. The idea was to promote pro-Facebook publications – some of them written by the company itself. The social network did not expect, however, that the strongest accusation against the company in recent years would come from someone who not only worked there, but also dealt daily with issues related to democracy and misinformation.

“Facebook needs to go public saying it was wrong and made decisions it regrets. It’s the only way to go ahead and fix the company. The first step is honesty”, said Frances in her testimony.

Frances Haugen, former Facebook employee

And now?

To date, Facebook has not had any major regulatory impact on its business. Even with the sequence of crises, the company maintains a constant growth cycle (see chart below). Following this trajectory, the company reached US$ 1 trillion in market value in June, becoming the youngest company in the United States to reach the mark.

During a hearing in the US Senate, the whistleblower from Facebook showed ways to regulate the company, with questions that could be the key to pushing tougher rules for technology companies. In several moments of the testimony, which lasted almost four hours, Frances defended that Facebook has “salvation”, “but it won’t fix its own problems”.

For her, the transformation will not happen through the most discussed route in the last year: the dismemberment of Facebook, which in the last decade incorporated Instagram and WhatsApp. “The problems involve designing algorithms and artificial intelligence,” he said. According to Frances, executives could continue to make bad decisions even if the apps were separate companies.

The former employee proposes that regulation be focused on the transparency of algorithms. The giants almost never reveal how they work: they are now the “secret formula” for success in the tech world.

For specialists, the in-depth discussion on algorithms seen in the audience, with congressmen trying to understand how the technology works, are of great value for the regulatory debate in the sector. However, they emphasize the importance of the discussion going beyond Facebook going forward.

“Facebook has the aggravation of bringing together several apps. But other technological services also work based on algorithms and the time that users spend on the platform, such as Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and Amazon”, says Rená. “Furthermore, US regulations must go beyond the US and engage with global interests.”

The road of stones for the construction of these new rules is in the information. “This crisis shows how much we need more information about platforms. It is a beginning and not a place of arrival for us to understand what happens in a giant social network”, says Artur Pericles Monteiro, InternetLab’s freedom of expression research coordinator.