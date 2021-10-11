New look? Fátima Bernardes does trolling on the web

Fátima Bernardes decided to troll fans in an Instagram post today. She posted a photo and wrote: “Hey, what do you think of the new hair?” The praise soon began, but the presenter’s daughter, Beatriz Bonemer, ended the game and revealed that she was in the image.

“You are very similar,” commented one of the followers. “Bia looks even more like you in this photo,” wrote another follower. “They are beautiful and very similar”, praised a third.

Fátima Bernardes will be absent from the “Encontro” (TV Globo) in October. The presenter must be away from the program for four weeks due to shoulder surgery, as informed to the UOL by Globo Communication.

Fátima Bernardes will have an operation — a shoulder arthroscopy, to recover a tendon — in October. As a result, she will be away from the Meeting for approximately four weeks. During this period, the morning will be presented by Manoel Soares and Patrícia Poeta.

This will not be the first time the journalist has been away for a long period. In December, she took a leave of absence after discovering early-stage uterine cancer.

The presenter underwent surgery in the same month and returned to “Encontro” in January.