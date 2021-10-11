Newcastle’s plans to revamp the club and hire world stars

With the departure of Mike Ashley and the beginning of a new era, the Magpies hope to become a major force in the Premier League

Newcastle’s new co-owner Amanda Staveley has pledged that the club will hire world-class players to boost its fight for trophies.

Staveley’s company, PCP Capital Partners, bought a minority stake in the Premier League club as part of the £300m (£2.2bn) acquisition that saw the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund become the majority shareholder. this week.

The new owners have promised to invest heavily in the club and Staveley promises important players.

What was said?

“We are in the market to compete for world-class players,” she said in an interview with The Sun newspaper.

“We have big ambitions – I hope it’s a game changer for Newcastle United. But if you don’t put the infrastructure around this world-class player and you don’t have a team that can play with him, you’re not going to get anywhere.”

She added: “The training ground is really horrible and needs a big investment. Fortunately, this is an area that we are not restricted by Fair Play Financial. It makes no sense to have fantastic players if there is no place for them to train. At the top of the Premier League, you need a solid foundation, not just great players. They need to be strong and we need to build them. We also want to invest in Saint James’ Park stadium – it takes a little more love.”

What changes could Newcastle make?

The Magpies have been speculated with several big names since the new owners arrived.

Ciro Immobile, Mauro Icardi, Philippe Coutinho and Kalidou Koulibaly are among the names appointed as targets of the club.

There has also been speculation about Steve Bruce’s future, as the coach has admitted that he fears being fired before the next match.

Antonio Conte was named as a potential replacement for Bruce.