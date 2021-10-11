Newly purchased Lamborghini confiscated before arriving home – News

A Huracán model Lamborghini purchased in Germany was confiscated in Denmark, before reaching Norway, where the Iraqi owner of the vehicle lives. A cross-border story, recorded shortly after the vehicle leaves the dealership.

According to the Nordjyske newspaper, the buyer spent 2 million Danish kroner on the luxury car — an amount equivalent to R$ 1.7 million.

On the way home, the driver left Germany aboard the new acquisition and was driving along a highway in Denmark, when he decided to step on the accelerator. This is just a few kilometers from the ferry that would drop you back to Norway.

Worth the click: Images show walking from where a man fell until he reached a BMW

The sports car reached 236 km/h and was immediately stopped by Danish police. According to Yahoo News, the maximum speed allowed on this stretch of road is 130 km/h.

To the Iraqi’s misfortune and surprise, the infraction was not resolved with just a fine. A recent change in the Danish Traffic Law now allows authorities to confiscate vehicles “in case of insane driving”, explains Nordjyske.

The seizure is still pending judgment by a local court. If legitimized, Lamborghini could go to auction, with the money reverted to the public coffers of Denmark, completed Yahoo News.

In Brazil, I fear the “LamborgUno”, which unfortunately suffered a breakdown after a design error. Understand below!