Neymar is at odds with Mina, completes 114th game for the national team and overtakes Pelé

The draw against Colombia, marked by clashes between Neymar and Mina, was the striker’s 114th appearance in the national team’s shirt. The match played in Barranquilla on Sunday night left the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) athlete ahead of Pelé among those who played the most for Brazil.

With a game more than the idols Pelé and Djalma Santos, Neymar is already fifth in the national team’s list. The PSG striker, for now, is surpassed only by Cafu (150), Roberto Carlos (132), Rivellino (120) and Daniel Alves (120).

At 29 years old, Neymar is also the second place in the list of top scorers of the Brazilian team, having scored 69 goals. The leadership in the item is occupied by Pelé, who swung the net 95 times, according to CBF’s accounts – according to FIFA, there were 77.

🇧🇷 Neymar in Brazil’s draw with Colombia: ▸ Who else missed passes (12)

▸ 2nd with worst pass hit (81%)

▸ Who else lost possession (10)

▸ Only 1 submission

▸ Leader in assists for submission (4) Well below expectations! pic.twitter.com/IxMjQLkNDx — Footstats I2A (@Footstats) October 10, 2021

Back after embezzling the national team against Venezuela, Neymar was selected as a starter by Tite against Colombia. During the second half, the striker had a strange encounter with Colombian defender Yerry Mina, who played for Palmeiras and currently defends Everton.

One of the protagonists of the match in the initial stage, Neymar left Lucas Paquetá and Fred in conditions to score, but both wereted their opportunities. In the complementary stage, however, the striker dropped his performance and made repeated mistakes in Barranquilla.

With 28 points from 10 matches, the Seleção remains comfortably in the lead of the Qualifiers and is getting closer and closer to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. For the 12th round, at 9:30 pm (GMT) this Thursday, Brazil will face Uruguay , at the Arena da Amazônia.

