Neymar returns, plays poorly and the Brazilian team draws against Colombia in the qualifiers

Neymar was on an atypical day, and Brasil de Tite was 0-0 in Barranquilla for the World Cup qualifiers.

O Brazil lost 100% of qualifying in the qualifiers for the world Cup of 2022. This Sunday, in Barranquilla, Tite’s team failed to take the zero off the scoreboard against Colombia.

Neymar returned to the team after serving a suspension against Venezuela, but was a day below expectations, as well as Tite’s team in general.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Follow all the repercussion of the match between Colombia and Brazil at the Pass Line this Sunday, at 8 pm (Brasilia), LIVE by ESPN on Star+.

Championship status

Even with the result, Brazil, despite losing 100% of performance, maintains the edge of the qualifiers with 28 points gained.

Colombia is fifth with 15 points.

Neymar and ‘Gabrieis’ don’t work in attack

Tite selected Neymar with Gabigol more centered and Gabriel Jesus on the right side of the team’s attack.

However, the trio did not yield and could not create good chances, with the selection generally below expectations in Barranquilla.

Neymar, mainly, was not well. The shirt 10 created little, missed easy passes and got involved in a mess on the field with Mina.

Getty Images

After Antony and Raphinha replaced Gabigol and Gabriel Jesus, the team started to create more with the Ajax and Leeds striker having good opportunities to open the scoring at the end of the second half.

Invincibility and historic mark maintained

Brazil kept its unbeaten record in the qualifiers and official matches against Colombia. There are six wins and seven draws in 13 games.

In addition, the team remains undefeated in the qualifiers, with nine wins and one draw after 10 games played.

upcoming games

The Brazilian team returns to play on Thursday, at the Arena da Amazônia, against Uruguay, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia). Colombia welcomes Ecuador in Barranquilla.

Datasheet

Colombia 0 x 0 Brazil

GOALS:

COLOMBIA: Ospin; Medina, Mina, Cuesta, Mojica; Barrios, Lerma (Uribe), Quintero (Sinisterra), Luis Diaz; Falcao Garcia (Zapata), Roger Martinez (Borré) Technician: Reinaldo Rueda

BRAZIL: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Militão and Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Fred and Paquetá; Gabriel Jesus (Antony), Neymar and Gabigol (Raphinha). Technician: tit