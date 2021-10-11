Neymar says that the Qatar Cup should be the last of his career: ‘I don’t know if I’ll have better head conditions’

One of the stars of Brazilian Team, Neymar gave an interview to the ‘DAZN’ portal and said that he should not play any more World Cups after the edition of Qatar, in 2022, because he does not know if he will have ‘conditions to withstand football’. The PSG player, who by then will be 30 years old, said that the mental aspect goes through this statement. See the video above.

– I think it’s my last World Cup (2022). I see it as my last one because I don’t know if I’ll be better able, head on, to stand up to more football. So I’m going to do everything to get there very well, do everything to win with my country. To fulfill my dream since I was little and I hope I can do it – said Neymar.

Neymar he debuted in the Seleção in 2010, after the World Cup in South Africa, when he played for Santos. The striker has already completed 114 matches with Amarelinha, played in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, and became the second best scorer using the green and yellow, only behind Pelé.

The number 10 shirt, who missed out on the 2019 Copa America victory because of an injury, won the 2013 Confederations Cup for the professional team.

In the youth divisions, he was South American champion in 2011 and Olympic champion in 2016, being enrolled as one of the athletes over 23 years old.