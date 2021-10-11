Neymar shows signs of boredom with the national team and football

Add Neymar’s interview to the DAZN portal – which aired over the weekend and in which he says he should only compete in one more World Cup, that of Qatar -, with his performance completely erased in this Sunday’s draw (10 ) of Brazil against Colombia (0-0), in Barranquilla, and add what he produced in his last games for the team.







Neymar admits he doesn’t have the “head” to continue in the squad until the 2026 World Cup 10/07/2021 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes Photo: Reuters

Mix it up with his advanced age – he will turn 30 in February – and with his history of injuries, several of them serious and that left him out of activity for months. A dash of extra-field controversy is also valid. Ferment well and don’t forget to add a few more recent mimimi from PSG ace.

Ready. Here’s the recipe for Neymar’s farewell to the Seleção, after the World Cup in Qatar – it could be in 2023, 2024 or 2025. But the truth is that, today, the player doesn’t see himself in the 2026 World Cup. is that he will no longer have “the head to withstand football”.

The football that brought him fame, prestige and millions of dollars would be a burden for Neymar, in his own words. Owner of a rare talent with the ball at his feet, the 10 shirt of the Seleção continues to pay the price of years of amateurism among those who lead his career and a recurrent inability to deal with criticism.