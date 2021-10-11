Neymar turns joke after national team draw with Colombia

Credit: Disclosure/CBF

The Brazilian team drew 0-0 with Colombia this Sunday (10), in Barranquilla. The result made the main player of the Canarian team, Neymar, become a joke on the web. The PSG striker was one of the starting line-ups selected by Tite, but he played below expectations.

According to data from the OptaJoão profile, the athlete revealed by Santos missed 15 passes. Neymar had never been so wrong.

With the result, the Brazilian team reached 28 points and remains calm in the lead of the qualifiers, in addition to maintaining its unbeaten record in the tournament between national teams.

However, it lost 100% use. Brazil’s record is now nine wins and one draw. Colombia, in turn, reached 15 points and dropped to 5th place.

Technical sheet – Colombia x Brazil

Date: October 10, 2021

Reason: Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup

Schedule: 6 pm (Brasilia time)

Colombia: Ospin; Medina, Mina, Cuesta and Mojica; Barrios, Lerma (Uribe), Quintero (Sinisterra) and Luís Díaz; Roger Martínez (Rafael Borré) and Radamel Falcao García (Zapata) – coach: Reinaldo Rueda

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Éder Militão (Thiago Silva) and Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Fred and Lucas Paquetá; Gabriel Jesus (Antony), Neymar and Gabigol (Raphinha) – coach: Tite

See the memes about Neymar below:

best move in the game pic.twitter.com/oQTMUSYRmV — DG SOARESᶜʳᵛᵍ✠💢🇬🇵 (@CR706548779) October 10, 2021

The best in the field. pic.twitter.com/d5pplCKvaB — Frantic Vulture (@urubufrenetic) October 10, 2021

