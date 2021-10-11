Neymar’s sister shoots Galvão Bueno after leaking alleged audio

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram

Faced with the repercussion of the alleged leaked audio of Galvão Bueno calling Neymar an ‘idiot’ during the post-match broadcast of the goalless draw between Colombia x Brazil, this Sunday (10), and Barranquilla, in the round of qualifying for the World Cup 2022, the sister of PSG star Rafaella used social media to counter the Globo narrator.

“A certain gentleman I had already spoken to in Stories last, during the broadcast, called my brother an idiot. Will it be him or you?” Rafaella asked. Before the controversy over the alleged leaked audio, the sister of the Brazilian shirt number 10 had already mocked the Colombia x Brazil broadcast.

“I’m glad I don’t play ball, because I would catch someone by the hair, I would talk until the end, I would get a red, yellow, green, blue card and whatever. I don’t have the patience that my brother has. He has a Job’s patience, which I don’t. Congratulations”, posted initially.

Rafaella Neymar’s sister complaining because Galvão called her brother an idiot pic.twitter.com/LAmqHQIQas — Fabiola (@CameloPFabiola) October 11, 2021

The controversy began in the post-match broadcast in Brazil, when reporter Eric Faria, who was at the stadium, informed that Neymar left the field as soon as the referee whistled the end of the match, unlike the other players, who continued on the pitch greeting the opposing athletes. At a certain point after the initial information, it is possible to hear someone – supposedly Galvão Bueno – speaking “idiot”.

I lived to see the day that Galvão forgot to change the microphone and called Neymar an idiot pic.twitter.com/qwADb8On9f — Cava (@CavaGCN) October 10, 2021

Read too:

Mílton Neves shoots Neymar: “he’s getting in the way of the national team!”

Neymar sets record for missed passes in World Cup qualifying

20 players expected to play the World Cup for the last time in 2022

Following Willian’s path, 10 players who could return to where they were revealed in Brazil

Netizens criticize Neymar’s performance against Colombia in the qualifiers; see repercussion

Follow Fans on Facebook to follow the best news from football, games and other sports