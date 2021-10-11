Nintendo Switch OLED comes with on-screen film that must not be removed

Nintendo added protection to prevent splinters in case the screen breaks

THE Nintendo launched last Friday (8) the new model of Nintendo Switch with OLED Screen in North America, Europe and Japan. Usually companies put a film or plastic on the screen of their electronic products when they leave the factory which are removed by the user as soon as they are received.

the screen of the new Switch is no different and has a protective film, but in this case it was purposely placed by the Nintendo, as different from the previous model, which featured a plastic-finish screen, the new screen OLED it is made of glass and can cause shrapnel accidents if the video game is dropped.

Some users are removing the anti-scatter film as soon as they receive the product without putting a new film on the screen, which is not recommended by the company, including the IGN received the information directly from the spokesperson of the Nintendo of America where it informs that the manual that is included in the box of the device says that the anti-scatter film must not be removed.

“As indicated on page 2 of the Nintendo Switch OLED Health and Safety Guidelines document (included in the system box), do not remove the anti-scatter adhesive film from the console’s OLED screen,” Nintendo of America spokesman told IGN.

“As indicated on page 2 of the Nintendo Switch OLED Health and Safety Guidelines document (included in the system box), do not remove the anti-scatter adhesive film from the console’s OLED screen,” Nintendo of America spokesman told IGN.



– Continues after advertising –

It was even said by the spokesperson that the Nintendo already offers an official film for sale for the new Nintendo OLED Switch, however it is only available in conjunction with a storage case.

So if you buy one Nintendo OLED Switch and don’t want to run the risk of accidents, keep the film that Nintendo put it on the device until you decide to change it for another one you like.

O Nintendo OLED Switch should officially arrive in Brazil in 2022, recently the Nintendo launched here the Lite version of the device.

Studios would be working on a 4K version of Switch; Nintendo denies

Eleven studios would have access to a 4K game development kit



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: ign