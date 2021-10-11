no region of Santa Catarina is at a serious level in matrix for the first time

Brusque and the region are still at high risk for contamination of Covid-19, as shown by the Regionalized Potential Risk Matrix in Santa Catarina. For the first time, the matrix does not indicate regions in very serious risk (red color) nor in severe risk (orange color) for Covid-19. The matrix this Saturday, 9 points 13 regions as high potential risk (yellow color) and four as moderate potential risk (blue color).

Alto Uruguai Catarinense and Vale do Itapocu maintained the moderate risk classification of last week, and the Alto Vale do Rio do Peixe and Serra Catarinense regions were classified as moderate risk, reflecting the improvement in the indicators of transmissibility and attention capacity .

The West region, which was classified as Serious Risk last week, started to appear, along with 12 other Regions, as High Risk. For this, it was essential to improve the indicator of transmissibility, with a reduction in the rate of infective cases and in the transmission rate of Covid-19 in the municipalities of the Region.

At high risk are the areas of Alto Vale do Itajaí, Carbonifera, Far West, Far South, Foz do Rio Itajaí, Grande Florianópolis, Laguna, Middle Vale do Itajaí, Midwest, Northeast, West, North Plateau and Xanxerê.

Vaccination in improving indicators

The increase in vaccination coverage in Santa Catarina has been an essential factor in improving the risk matrix indicators in all regions of the state. More than 8.9 million doses of vaccine against Covid-19 have already been applied, and 5.3 million people from Santa Catarina have already received the first dose (73% of the total population), 3.5 million have received the second dose or a single dose , being fully immunized (48.6% of the total population).

In addition, 61,932 elderly people and healthcare professionals received the booster dose and 4,839 people with severe immunosuppression received additional doses. Advances in vaccination have led to an important reduction in the rate of hospitalization, with occupation of ICU beds in the range of 65% and a reduction in deaths.

“These results should be celebrated, but with great caution, as the pandemic is not over yet”, warns the Superintendent of Health Surveillance (SUV).

The number of active cases remains in the range of 7,754, with an average of 1,000 new cases per day. “With the advance of vaccination, together with the adoption of prevention measures that involve the use of masks, distancing, avoiding crowds and preferring ventilated environments are crucial for, together with the advance of vaccination, we move to a phase of greater control of Covid-19 ”, complements the superintendent.

The main objective of the risk matrix is ​​to be a management tool. This week, it underwent an adaptation in its design, improving the contour of the regions.