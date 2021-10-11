No Time to Die opens at the top of the North American box office

farewell to Daniel Craig of the franchise, 007: No Time to Die had a good debut in American cinemas. The feature went on show, earning money US$56 million and overcoming Venom: Time of Carnage, which accumulated more US$32 million this weekend, reaching a total box office of US$141.6 million in the United States.
The Addams Family 2, sequel to the 2019 animation, closes the box office podium after registering $10 million.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, with US$4.2 million, and The Many Saints of Newark, with $1.45 million, complete the top 5. Check out the ranking complete below:
1
1
007 – No Time to Die
Box office
October 8th to 10th
$56.0
two
two
Venom: Time of Carnage
Box office
October 8th to 10th
$32.0
3
3
The Addams Family 2
Box office
October 8th to 10th
$10.0
4
4
Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings
Box office
October 8th to 10th
$4.2
Box office
Total
$212.45
5
5
The Many Saints of Newark
Box office
October 8th to 10th
$1.45
6
6
Free Guy: Taking Control
Box office
October 8th to 10th
$1.3
Box office
Total
$119.68
7
7
dear evan hansen
Box office
October 8th to 10th
$1.0
8
8
Lamb
Box office
October 8th to 10th
$1.0
9
9
The Legend of Candyman
Box office
October 8th to 10th
$0.7
10
10
Jungle Cruise
Box office
October 8th to 10th
$0.2
*Data in millions Source: Box Office Mojo