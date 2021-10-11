No Time to Die opens at the top of the North American box office

by

farewell to Daniel Craig of the franchise, 007: No Time to Die had a good debut in American cinemas. The feature went on show, earning money US$56 million and overcoming Venom: Time of Carnage, which accumulated more US$32 million this weekend, reaching a total box office of US$141.6 million in the United States.

The Addams Family 2, sequel to the 2019 animation, closes the box office podium after registering $10 million.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, with US$4.2 million, and The Many Saints of Newark, with $1.45 million, complete the top 5. Check out the ranking complete below:

Box office

October 8th to 10th

1

1

007 – No Time to Die

Box office

October 8th to 10th

$56.0

two

two

Venom: Time of Carnage

Box office

October 8th to 10th

$32.0

3

3

The Addams Family 2

Box office

October 8th to 10th

$10.0

4

4

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings

Box office

October 8th to 10th

$4.2

Box office

Total

$212.45

5

5

The Many Saints of Newark

Box office

October 8th to 10th

$1.45

6

6

Free Guy: Taking Control

Box office

October 8th to 10th

$1.3

Box office

Total

$119.68

7

7

dear evan hansen

Box office

October 8th to 10th

$1.0

8

8

Lamb

Box office

October 8th to 10th

$1.0

9

9

The Legend of Candyman

Box office

October 8th to 10th

$0.7

10

10

Jungle Cruise

Box office

October 8th to 10th

$0.2

*Data in millions Source: Box Office Mojo