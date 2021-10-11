No Time to Die opens at the top of the North American box office

farewell to Daniel Craig of the franchise, 007: No Time to Die had a good debut in American cinemas. The feature went on show, earning money US$56 million and overcoming Venom: Time of Carnage, which accumulated more US$32 million this weekend, reaching a total box office of US$141.6 million in the United States.

The Addams Family 2, sequel to the 2019 animation, closes the box office podium after registering $10 million.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, with US$4.2 million, and The Many Saints of Newark, with $1.45 million, complete the top 5. Check out the ranking complete below: