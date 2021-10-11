Nobel Prize in Economics 2021 awards David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens | World

Economists David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens won the Nobel Prize in Economics 2021 for their work on natural experiments, in particular for their contributions to better understanding how the labor market works, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Card received half the award “for his empirical contributions to the labor economy,” said the academy. Angrist and Imbens shared the other half “for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships.”

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the three awardees “completely reshaped empirical work in economics.” According to a statement, the three laureates “provided us with new insights into the labor market and showed what conclusions about cause and effect can be drawn from natural experiments.”

Economics and other social sciences have limited opportunities to conduct random experiments that allow researchers in the physical sciences to test causal relationships, for both practical and ethical reasons. But over the past few decades, the work of the three winners has helped economists make better use of natural experiments, in which some people are randomly subjected to a policy and others are not.

“Their research has substantially improved our ability to answer key causal questions, which has been of great benefit to society,” said Peter Fredriksson, Chair of the Economic Science Awards Committee.

Many economists believe that the various policy responses to the covid-19 pandemic have spawned a large number of natural experiments that can be used to explore causal relationships that would otherwise be difficult to investigate.

All three Nobel Prize winners in economics work at American universities. Canadian David Card, 65, is a professor of economics at the University of California at Berkeley. Joshua Angrist, 61, is an American professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, while 58-year-old Guido Imbens, born in the Netherlands, is an economics professor at Stanford Graduate School of Business at Stanford University.

In awarding Card the prize, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences cited a 1993 article he co-wrote with Alan Krueger that challenged what was then the conventional view that an increase in the minimum wage would result in a fall in formal employment.

The natural experiment in question was an increase in the minimum wage in New Jersey from $4.25 to $5.05 an hour. The two economists surveyed more than 400 restaurants in the state and neighboring Pennsylvania, but found that there was no drop in employment where there was an increase in the minimum wage.

Similar natural experiments allowed economists to answer questions about the impact of education on income, a subject Card has researched throughout his academic career.

Natural experiments differ from the laboratory experiments that physical scientists use to test their theories in that economists cannot choose the subjects they participate.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said Angrist and Imbens have advanced in understanding the conditions under which natural experiments can help establish causal links.

“They showed that it is possible to estimate a well-defined causal effect of an intervention, even when the researcher cannot control who participates in the intervention,” said Eva Mörk, professor of economics at Uppsala University in Sweden.

In a 1994 article, the two economists established the principle that the impact of a policy must be assessed by those who otherwise would not have followed a certain path had it not been for that policy. In the article, they examined the effect on income among those called to fight in the Vietnam War and found relevant effects on the income of those called up — the study excluded the income of volunteers.

The three economists worked together on several articles, and Imbens said Angrist was his best man at his wedding.

“I was thrilled to hear the news, particularly knowing that I shared it with Josh Angrist and David Card,” said Imbens. “Both are good friends of mine.”

Alfred Nobel’s Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel comes with a cash prize of 10 million SEK (US$1.1 million) and a gold medal.