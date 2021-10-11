Nora de Tarcisio Meira vents two months after the actor’s death

Tomorrow the death of Tarcisio Meira, victim of complications from covid-19, completes two months. Mocita Fagundes, Tarcísio Filho’s wife, let her go when she remembered her father-in-law. “I still can’t say ‘death’, that word sounds awful,” she said.

“For me, are you ‘enchanted’ in a beautiful place? You always wanted Tarcisinho to make a meal for you at home, right? Now I get caught up in these beautiful memories, and from them we take these days with more lightness .”

“I always sent you flowers on special dates. I always called you and you always answered me with that beautiful voice. I always loved hearing your stories. Sem I loved your ‘classic’ way of speaking. I always praised your elegance”, he added in another excerpt of the publication on Instagram.

“Tomorrow? Two months. Now all I have to do is pray. My spiritual side wants to believe you’re okay. You’ve always been a man of integrity, you’ve helped a lot of people. You’ve always done good. You’re certainly a spirit of great light.”

Tarcísio Filho’s wife completed the publication, in which Tarcísio Meira, Tarcísio Filho and Gloria Menezes appear, declaring that it has been very difficult without the actor’s presence. “We will always miss you a lot. After all, love never dies, it just changes.”