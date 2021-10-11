Northeastern Flamengo fans are criticized by local teams, and Diego Alves rebuts: “Cheer for whoever you want” – Flamengo

Flamengo took to the field last Saturday night (09), to face Fortaleza, and did not take notice of the opponent. With resounding 3-0, Mengo won and won important points in the Brasileirão. Before the ball rolled, northeastern clubs criticized fans who are supporters of teams from outside the region and Diego Alves, connected to the issues surrounding the duel, spoke out this Sunday (10) against this attitude.

On Twitter, the rubro-negro goalkeeper wrote: “Nordestino has a team to support. Whatever he wants! #NordesteRubro-Negro”.

It is worth mentioning that, after the confrontation, at the Arena Castelão, images of Fortaleza “fans” circulated on social networks attacking a Flamengo fan. Internet users, of course, manifested themselves and even spoke about possible links between the aggression against rubro-negro and this type of movement of some teams from the Northeast.

As mentioned, Diego Alves was left out of the duel against Fortaleza. In addition to the player, Gabigol, Everton Ribeiro, and Isla, with their respective teams for the World Cup qualifiers, were embezzled. Renato Gaúcho also could not count on Bruno Henrique, David Luiz, Gustavo Henrique and Diego Ribas, delivered to the Medical Department.