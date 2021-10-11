Now a billionaire, Newcastle must make ‘first victim’ and pay R$63 million for it, says the newspaper

According to information from the British newspaper Daily Mail, Newcastle must fire coach Steve Bruce in the coming days. The coach can receive compensation in the amount of R$ 63 million for the termination of contract with the Magpies.

Changes in Newcastle they can start happening much sooner than expected. According to information published by the newspaper Daily Mail, Steve Bruce is expected to be fired later this week, and is unlikely to be on the bench in the match against tottenham.

The coach’s departure is expected to cost no less than 10 million euros (around R$63 million), and there is still no clear scenario about who will take charge of the team for the season’s sequel. The tendency is that assistant Graeme Jones is acting as an interim in front of the Spurs.

After being acquired by an investment group in Saudi Arabia, Newcastle is now in the center of the spotlight in Europe. The values ​​were not disclosed, but it is speculated in British vehicles that the negotiation was around 300 million pounds (R$ 2.2 billion).

One of the great debates surrounding the club is precisely who should be the coach of the Magpies’ ambitious project. According to the Daily Mail, who has been running out now for the post is Lucien Favre, former commander of the Borussia Dortmund.

Newcastle belonged to businessman Mike Ashley, who has been heavily criticized by fans since 2017. The approach of the traditional English club with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia generates debates regarding the use of dictatorial governments as a way to erase actions made that violate human rights and that, therefore, governments do not want them to be known to the rest of the world.

The English team is the current penultimate in the Premier League, with just three points from seven games. The club has four Premier League titles, the last of them won in the 1926/27 season.