Oil surpasses US$ 81 with greater demand due to energy crisis

(Bloomberg) — Oil has surpassed $81 a barrel amid a global energy crisis that increases demand before winter in the northern hemisphere.

West Texas Intermediate oil futures soared 2.7% to the highest level since October 2014. And prices for fuels such as coal and natural gas soar in Europe and Asia on declining inventories ahead of the season. greater demand for heating, which leads to demand for petroleum products such as diesel and kerosene.

The structure of the oil market has also felt pressure in recent days, a sign of rising bullish bets among traders. The difference between the two closest WTI contracts for December delivery topped $8 a barrel on Monday, the highest level since 2014.

The benchmark US barrel has risen by around 30% since mid-August amid the worsening energy crisis. Saudi Aramco estimates that gas shortages have already increased demand for oil by around 500,000 barrels a day, while Goldman Sachs sees consumption rising even more. The shift in demand from gas to oil is also evident in the increase in profits from the production of diesel and fuel oil for refineries in Europe.

“Refinery margins are suddenly healthy again,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB. “This is real demand for oil.”

Still, there is a possibility that signs of a slowdown in global growth – in part because of higher energy prices – may ease some of the demand pressure on oil. Goldman cut forecasts for the growth of the US economy this year and next, due to the delay in the recovery of consumer spending. The energy crisis in China and India could also lead to an economic downturn in Asia.

