Olivier Rousteing Reveals He Suffered Severe Burns From Fireplace Explosion One Year Ago | Fashion and beauty

Olivier Rousteing, creative director at Balmain, revealed, with a shocking photo, that he suffered severe burns a year ago from his fireplace explosion and that he hid them out of “shame” in an environment where “an obsession for perfection reigns”.

“Now I feel ready to share this. I hid it for a long time,” the 36-year-old French designer wrote in a long message posted Saturday night to his Instagram account, where he has 7 million followers.

The text is accompanied by a photo showing his torso, arms and upper skull completely bandaged and burn marks on his face.

“Exactly a year ago, the fireplace in my house exploded. I woke up the next morning in the Saint-Louis hospital in Paris,” he explained.

“I did my best to hide this story from as many people as possible, trying to keep it a secret from my teams and friends for a long time,” he said.

“To be honest, I’m not sure why I was so embarrassed. Maybe this obsession with perfection, for which fashion is known, and my own insecurities,” he added.

Rousteing, who guarantees that he is already “cured” and that he speaks of a “rebirth”, says that “he worked day and night to forget and create [as suas] collections”. Says he “hid [suas] scars with facial masks, high collar, long sleeves and even rings on all [seus] fingers in countless interviews and photo shoots”.

“I realized that the power of social networks was to reveal only what we want to show”, he stressed. “Allowing us to create our own story, avoiding what we don’t want to see or show: this is our new world.”