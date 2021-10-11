On Neymar’s return, Brazil plays poorly, draws with Colombia and loses 100% in the qualifiers

In yet another tenebrous performance, the Brazilian team only drew with Colombia, 0-0, playing in Barranquilla, for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Even with the return of Neymar, Brazil had serious offensive volume problems and saw improvement in Raphinha’s entry, but it ended up not being enough to avoid losing 100% of the competition, in which he remains the leader with a large advantage over the others.

Colombia leaves the ball to Brazil, who does not take advantage of spaces

The first stage started looking like Colombia would threaten Brazil and put pressure from the start, as in three minutes the home team had two submissions: one with Quintero, kicking from outside the area, and another with Mina, in a head attempt . But the following moves showed the true posture of each team in the match and the Seleção began to take control.

Neymar, back after serving a suspension against Venezuela, responded to the Colombian attacks by receiving the ball from Paquetá and hitting hard, demanding a great defense from Ospina. A few minutes later, the roles were reversed, and Neymar gave a beautiful pass to Paquetá, who tried to deflect it to the goal with a trolley, but the ball scraped the foot of the opposing post.

From then on, it was quite clear that Colombia was waiting for Brazil to be able to come out on counterattacks, but there were few chances for that. Meanwhile, the Brazilians had the ball, but they didn’t finish much. In the 32nd minute, Neymar gave Fred a sugary pass to hit from the edge of the area, but the Manchester United midfielder sent the ball out, without danger.

With the insistence on the ball in the area and without much speed in the offensive plots, Brazil kicked very little on goal, so much so that they finished the first half with only five submissions against six by Colombia, according to Footstats. Thus, the match went to the break at 0-0.

Brazil manages to be worse in the second half, but Raphinha is the good news

Back in the locker rooms, the quality of the match was even worse than it was in the first half. Without intensity and with many passing errors in the attack field, Brazil could not finish in the first 20 minutes of the second stage. In the midst of this, Tite made his first game modification by taking out Gabigol and putting on Raphinha, who was the highlight against Venezuela.

The situation has not improved for Brazil, which has allowed Colombia to grow. There were three chances for the home team: twice with Quintero, who required a great defense from Alisson, and another with Uribe, again with the intervention of the Brazilian goalkeeper. Without evolution, Tite changed the scheme again removing Gabriel Jesus and putting Antony in his place.

Collectively, Brazil was left with the individualities of Raphinha, who in two plays got the team’s first two submissions in the second half, already close to thirty minutes. One of them ended up forcing Ospina to make a good defense. A few moments later, Neymar made an individual play, but it took him a while to release it to Paquetá, who finished very badly.

Raphinha, as in the previous game, continued to be the best in Brazil on the field. First, by placing a millimetric cross for Antony to finish and Ospina to perform a miracle, then by making a solo move, leaving the marker on the ground and crossing low for Neymar, who failed to dominate and lost the opportunity to finish. It was the last big chance to open the scoreboard and avoid the Brazilian national team’s first game without a win in those qualifiers.

And now?

Brazil returns to the field next Thursday, when it hosts Uruguay, in Manaus, at the Arena da Amazônia, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), for the 12th round of the South American qualifiers. Colombia, on the other hand, faces Ecuador, again in Barranquilla, at 6pm. The Brazilians continue with a large advantage in the lead with 28 points, while the Colombians are in fifth, with 15.

DATASHEET

COLOMBIA 0 x 0 BRAZIL

Local: Metropolitan Stadium, in Barranquilla (COL)

Date-Time: 10/10/2021 – 18h (Brasilia time)

Referee: Patricio Loustau (ARG)

Assistants: Ezequiel Brailosvky (ARG) and Cristian Navarro (ARG)

VAR: Piero Maza (CHI)

Public/income: not available

Yellow cards: Borré and Lerma (COL)

Red cards: –

Goals: –

COLOMBIA: Ospin; Medina, Mina, Cuesta and Mojica; Barrios and Lerma (Uribe, at 7’/2ºT); Roger Martínez (Borré, at 7’/2ºT), Quintero (Sinisterra, at 28’/2ºT) and Luis Díaz; Falcao García (Zapata, at 28’/2ºT). Technician: Reinaldo Rueda.

BRAZIL: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Éder Militão (Thiago Silva, at 26’/2ºT) and Alex Sandro; Fabinho and Fred; Gabriel Jesus (Antony, at 26’/2ºT), Neymar and Lucas Paquetá; Gabigol (Raphinha, at 15’/2ºT). Technician: Tite.