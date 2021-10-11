“Only if I was crazy”

posted on 10/10/2021 2:54 PM / updated on 10/10/2021 2:54 PM



(credit: Instagram/reproduction)

The mother of humorist Paulo Gustavo, Déa Lúcia, declined the invitation to participate in the closing ceremony of Covid’s CPI. The event would take place on October 19th, but was canceled this Saturday (9/10).

In an interview with the newspaper The globe, Déa Lúcia said that she was invited this week to participate in the event and that she refused, considering an attempt to use her son’s name for political purposes.

“I’m not going to participate at all. This CPI has turned into a political CPI, headed by Renan Calheiros and Omar Aziz. Do you think it’s serious and that it’s going to lead to something? It’s already an election year. I won’t do that. make my speeches at the right time, on my hammocks, and as I did on Criança Esperança and on Ana Maria’s (Braga) program. I’m not going to get involved in politics,” he said.

Paulo Gustavo’s mother also criticized the CPI rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL). “If I show up, I’ll go to social media. But clap my hands with Renan Calheiros? Only if I were really crazy. Only if I were to resurrect Paulo Gustavo and say: “Mother, I’ll hit you,” he said.