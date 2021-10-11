open for subscriptions; see how to participate

The call for tender for the Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PC MG contest) was published with the offer of 519 places for higher-level candidates.

O approved in 1st place in the PRF you made a choice before starting your studies, you know?. Click here, see what his choice was and follow the same path.

The notice is an excellent opportunity with salaries that can reach R$ 12.9 thousand. That said, see this article how to apply for the PC MG contest.

Interested in one of the opportunities can apply starting this Monday (11/10), through the website of the company Fumarc, organizer of the event.

Important: candidates who have difficulty accessing the internet can register at the ACADEPOL headquarters, at Rua Oscar Negrão de Lima, no. 200, Nova Gameleira district, in Belo Horizonte.

I want to study for PC MG

There will also be registrations inside, at the offices of the Civil Police Stations of Minas Gerais, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, except on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

The candidate must access the event page by the day December 9, 2021 and select the position of interest, as shown in the image below:

PC MG contest: registration

After selecting the position, the candidate must register on the organizing board’s page by filling in personal data.

PC MG contest entries

After filling in the necessary data, the candidate must generate a registration slip with the amount corresponding to the selected position. The values ​​are as follows:

R$90 (registrar and investigator);

BRL 120 (expert);

R$ 160 (medical doctor);

BRL 210 (delegate).

PC MG Contest: How to apply for exemption from the registration fee

To request exemption from payment of the registration fee, the candidate must strictly observe the following formalities and conditions:

Candidates who are proven to be unemployed or in a condition of economic and financial hyposufficiency, when they believe that they do not have the resources to pay the registration, without prejudice to their own support and that of their family, or is registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government – CadÚnico , pursuant to Federal Decree No. 6135, of June 26, 2007, may require exemption from payment of the registration fee exclusively from 9:00 am (Brasilia time) of October 11 (eleven) 2021 until 23:59 (time of Brasília) of the 13th (thirteenth) of October 2021.

The candidate to request exemption from the registration fee must access the electronic addresses and , in the period established in the previous item and click on “Make your registration ”, confirm and transmit the registered data.

In the “Request for Exemption”, the candidate will sign a declaration that he is unemployed, that he is not enjoying any continuous social security benefit, except for unemployment insurance, or that he is in a condition of financial economic hyposufficiency and that his Economic and financial situation does not allow you to pay the registration fee for this Public Tender, without prejudice to your own support or that of your family, being civilly and criminally liable for the entire content of your statement.

In addition to their data, the candidate to apply for exemption in the condition of economic and financial hyposufficiency, must inform their valid Social Identification Number (NIS) assigned by the managing body of CadÚnico – Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government, according to Federal Decree in 6,135, of June 26, 2007, and its amendments, after filling in, confirm the data and click on “Request Exemption”.

The veracity of the information provided by the candidate will be consulted with the managing body of the CadÚnico, linked to the Ministry of Citizenship and/or with other bodies and public entities, to confirm the statement.

I want to study for PC MG

PC MG contest: positions and vacancies

The notice came with the following division of vacancies:

397 vacancies for the office of Registrar

62 vacancies for the position of Delegate

30 Researcher vacancies

nine vacancies for the position of Medical Examiner

21 vacancies for the position of Criminal Expert: General: six vacancies Civil Engineering: seven vacancies Geological Engineering/Geology: four vacancies Veterinary medicine: four vacancies



See all the details here!

PC MG contest summary

bank : Tobacco

: Tobacco vacancies : 519

: 519 Positions: Investigator, Registrar, Delegate, Coroner and Criminal Expert

Investigator, Registrar, Delegate, Coroner and Criminal Expert education : higher level

: higher level Remuneration : BRL 4.6 to BRL 12.9 thousand

: BRL 4.6 to BRL 12.9 thousand Application deadline: 10/11 to 11/9

10/11 to 11/9 Registration fee: from BRL 90 to BRL 210

from BRL 90 to BRL 210 Date of objective tests: 12/12 in the morning: Coroner, Expert 12/12 in the afternoon: Investigator 12/19 morning: Delegate 12/19 in the afternoon: clerk

Evidence location : Belo Horizonte

: Belo Horizonte Link to notice

Link to courses (25% OFF until 10/15 with PCMG25 coupon)

It’s time to study with the best material in the world of competitions. Lean, modern and complete. We combined the PDFs and video classes with the questions from QConcursos. It can’t be better. Click below and secure the best discount of the year (This won’t happen anytime soon).