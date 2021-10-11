Palmeiras and América-MG mourn the death of Dario Alegria

Jurandir Dario Gouveia Damasceno, Dario Alegria, died at the age of 77 after complications from a stroke. The former striker was formed by América-MG in the 1960s and played for Palmeiras at the time of the Academy.

Palmeiras lamented the loss and remembered parts of the former player’s life. “Grandson of a slave, son of a prospector and cousin of the former minister of the Superior Federal Court (STF) Joaquim Barbosa, Dario spent part of his childhood in the Muriti do Costa quilombo, in Paracatu, in the northwest region of Minas Gerais. Between the 17th and 19th centuries, quilombos were communities where African slaves who managed to escape took refuge”, wrote the club.

Dario defended the São Paulo team for two and a half years. In an interview to issue 55 of Palmeiras Magazine, Dario recalled his trajectory on and off the field, spoke about the importance of the fight against racism and told stories of the team that defeated Uruguay with the yellow shirt. In 1965, the Brazilian team was entirely made up of Palmeiras members and won 3-0.

“After I recovered, America built a great team. He hired good players, like Jair Bala, who also played for Palmeiras. In the 1964 Mineiro Championship, Jair and I scored 48 goals. Some clubs came after us, like Corinthians, Santos and Botafogo. But Palmeiras entered the competition and hired me”, recalled the former player.

At América-MG, the former player was part of the 1971 Minas Gerais champion team, a generation that earned the nickname “Avocado-Atomico”, due to the green and black uniform launched the previous year. Dario successfully partnered with Jair Bala and scored decisive goals in the campaign for state conquest. “America-MG pays condolences to all the family and friends of the former player”, wrote the club.

