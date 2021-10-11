Palmeiras equals year of fall and has worst beginning of return in the era of the straight points of Brasileirão | palm trees

Palmeiras lost to Bragantino by 4-2, last Saturday, at Allianz Parque, and further aggravated their bad moment in the Brazilian Championship.

Since the start of the second round of the competition, the team has played six matches. He won only four points, which gives a 22% improvement.

More news from Palmeiras:

+ Cast reappears a few hours after defeat

+ Walls of Palmeiras are graffiti after the game

1 of 2 Cast of Palmeiras at the Soccer Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Palmeiras cast at the Soccer Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

Thus, according to the data from the ge statistical spy, Palmeiras has its worst start to the second round in the history of the Brazilian Championship, counting from when the competition started to be played in straight points.

This year’s mark equaled the performance of 2012, when the team also scored 22% in the first six games of the second round. It is worth remembering that that year Palmeiras was relegated.

In 2021, however, the situation is quite different. Due to the excellent first round, Verdão follows among the first placed. Currently the team is in third position, with 39 points, but 14 behind the leader Atlético-MG.

Because of this, coach Abel Ferreira said last Saturday that he intends to use the competition to hit what he needs at Palmeiras for the Libertadores final, on November 27, against Flamengo, in Uruguay.

– I have to be realistic, I can’t sell dreams. When you see a very strong Atlético-MG, it doesn’t make anything easier. When you see a very strong Flamengo and at that moment Palmeiras is not strong. We’re at a bad time and we have to take over. We still have many games, but we have to remember that we have a game on the 27th (the Libertadores final, in November) and these games will prepare us for there. These are our players and despite the absences we will work to do more and better – admitted the Portuguese.

For Brasileirão, Palmeiras returns to the field this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, against Bahia, in Salvador.

The Voice of the Fans – Leandro Bocca: “It seemed like a nightmare, unbelievable what I saw!”