Pandemic could set back if mask use is abolished, says infectologist

In an interview with CNN this Monday (11), infectologist Jamal Suleiman, from Instituto Emilio Ribas, said that the Covid-19 pandemic could set back if the use of masks was eliminated.

“If we abolish the use of the mask at this time, we run the risk of backtracking, which is everything we don’t want,” said Suleiman.

São Paulo registered the lowest number of hospitalized in ICU beds because of Covid-19 since the first weeks of the pandemic. Today, the state has just under 2,000 patients in this situation, which represents about 30% of the total capacity of hospitals. It took the state more than 550 days to reach that mark.

Despite the number, Suleiman reminded us that we must remain alert. In addition, he highlighted that a set of factors, such as mass vaccination, made it possible for us to reach this pandemic number.

“We have a good number, but it’s not great. The best thing is when 100% of the population is fully vaccinated. Until we achieve this, we must keep using masks and not crowding. When participating in test events, for example, strictly follow these instructions”, he said.

“To return to normality, we need to follow certain parameters, because, in the past, we had immense suffering. We can’t celebrate.”