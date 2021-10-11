Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira deny rumors of stable union

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira denied, through their press office, that they had signed a term of stable union. Last week, the couple was photographed wearing light clothes at a registry office in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio. Since then, rumors have surfaced about an alleged marriage between the two.

According to the sambista’s press office, Diogo Nogueira was just accompanying his girlfriend, who went to solve “bureaucratic issues” related to real estate and document authentication at the notary’s office. “It wasn’t anything like a stable union or marriage,” the press office said.





Faced with the repercussion and speculation of fans on social networks, the registry itself deleted the photo it had posted on Instagram. In the image that generated the buzz, Diogo Nogueira and Paolla Oliveira hold an orchid and appear smiling. The caption, written by the official profile of the registry, highlighted: “Today we had the honor of meeting the actress Paolla Oliveira, accompanied by her boyfriend, singer Diogo Nogueira”.

Diogo and Paolla made their relationship public in July, and the new sensation couple’s first appearance was during the samba concert in Rio, with declarations of love and kisses on stage.