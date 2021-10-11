Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira go to the notary’s office and raise suspicions of marriage

The Leo Dias column announced in June this year, exclusively, that Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira were together. On July 10th, the couple publicly assumed they were dating and since then there has been no lack of statements on the internet. Now, there is a photo of the lovebirds all dressed in white on the page of a registry office located in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro.

The image soon aroused in fans the suspicion that the actress and the samba dancer had finally put their toothbrushes together.

In September, the blonde had already called attention to a detail noted by the Leo Dias column: the actress is wearing a ring with a diamond on her right hand, which indicated that the actress could be engaged to the singer.

People close to the couple guarantee that the two had been together for approximately four months before the bust where the two appeared together in line at a bakery in Recreio do Bandeirantes, in Rio de Janeiro.