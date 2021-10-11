Paraguayan police arrest 6 Brazilians in investigation into the death of a governor’s daughter

The Paraguayan Police arrested this Friday morning (11) six Brazilians suspected of involvement in the attack on four people in the city of Pedro Juan Caballero, located on the border between Paraguay and Mato Grosso do Sul. The information was disclosed by the G1.

In addition to the Brazilians, the operation also seized three cars with Brazilian documents, Brazilian documents referring to another three cars, cell phones, jewelry and a container with marijuana. The goods were in a house in the Maria Victoria neighborhood.

The Brazilians arrested were identified as: Hywulysson Foresto, Juares Alvers da Silva, Luis Fernando Armando and Silva Simões, Gabriel Veiga de Sousa, Farley José Cisto da Silva Leite Carrijo and Douglas Ribeiro Gomes.

The crime took place last Saturday morning (9). Four people were murdered in Pedro Juan Caballero. Among the victims is Haylee Carolina Acevedo Yunis, 21, daughter of Ronald Acevedo, governor of the city of Amambay, Paraguay.

The other victims of the attack are: Omar Vicente Álvarez Grance, 32, known as Bebeto. He was hit with 31 shots; and Brazilian Kaline Reinoso de Oliviera, 22, killed by 14 shots, and Rhamye Jamilly Borges de Oliveira, 18, killed by 10 shots.

According to police information, Bebeto was the potential target of the shooters. The victims were getting into a vehicle when they were shot by gunmen on Mariscal López and Ytororó streets, in the San Antonio neighborhood.

