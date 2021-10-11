Part of the La Palma volcano falls and blocks of lava are building size

With the fall of part of the cone of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the Spanish island of La Palma, blocks of lava the size of a three-story building were expelled in various directions. The volcano located in the Canary archipelago erupted on 19 September.

According to the IGN (Spanish National Geological Institute), there were 21 seismic movements this Sunday, the largest with 3.8. The tremor was felt in the villages of Mazo, Fuencaliente and El Paso.

“It seems that part of the cone collapsed (….) This gave rise to two different flows, one further north and another that occurs in the same place where we had it in the previous days, but with a higher volume that seems to overflow at some point the old lava”, Stavros Meletlidis, a volcanologist from IGN, said yesterday to Radio National of Spain.

The technical director of Covelca (Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan), Angel morcuende, indicated that the lava flow overflow threatens an industrial zone.

“We have a third stream further south, which is joining the main stream and which is now what concerns us the most,” he said, adding that there is a “pasta significant lava”.

Specialists have also warned of the risk that the lava flow, which has already advanced for 32 hectares into the sea, could collapse as it reaches the outer limits of the island’s coast.

“Having reached the limit of the coastal shelf, if it continues advancing, its crust can collapse, which can cause the abrupt release of gases, magmatic explosions and the generation of waves,” said María José white, director of IGN in the Canary Islands.

Lava already reaches more than a thousand properties

This weekend, with temperatures of up to 1,240 degrees Celsius, the last buildings that still resisted the eruption were destroyed in the village of Todoque, according to the Institute of Volcanology of the Canary Islands on Twitter.

The same institute also claims that the lava flow is preventing the movement of scientists in the region to work.

Yesterday, the island’s airport reopened after 48 hours closed due to volcanic ash. It was the second time that ash clouds had forced the airport to cease its activities since the eruption.

According to the AFP (Agence France-Presse), more than 6,000 people had to leave their homes, but there is no record of fatalities. The lava has already reached more than 480 hectares of the island and destroyed around 1,000 properties.

This is the third eruption of a volcano in La Palma in the last century, after San Juan in 1949 and Teneguía in 1971.

*With information from EFE and AFP