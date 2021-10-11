Paul McCartney: ‘John Lennon was responsible for the end of the Beatles’ – Culture

Paul McCartney revisited the breakup of Beatles, categorically contesting the suggestion that he was responsible for the end of the band.

In testimony to the episode This Cultural Life, which BBC Radio 4, which airs on October 23, Paul McCartney said what is it John Lennon who wanted to separate the group.

“I did not instigate the separation,” McCartney said. “It was our Johnny.”

The band’s fans have long debated who was responsible for the Beatles breakup, and many blamed McCartney. But he said John Lennon’s desire to “break free” was the main cause behind the breakup.

Confusion about the separation it increased because his manager asked the band members to be quiet until he completed a series of deals, McCartney said.

The interview anticipates the six hour documentary by Peter Jackson. The Beatles: Get Back, scheduled for release in November at Disney +, will certainly revisit the legendary band split. McCartney’s comments were first reported by The Observer.

When asked by interviewer John Wilson about the decision to go it alone, Paul McCartney replied: “Stop right there. I wasn’t the one who instigated the separation. Oh no, no, no. John walked into a room one day and said, ‘I’m leaving the Beatles.’ Is this leading to separation or not? ”

McCartney was sad about the breakup, saying the group was still “doing very good things.”

“That was my band, my work, my life. So I wanted it to continue,” McCartney said.