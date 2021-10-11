Paul McCartney says it was John Lennon who caused the Beatles to break up

When the greatest band in British musical history, “The Beatles,” broke up in 1970, fans pointed the finger at vocalist and bassist Paul McCartney.

Now, more than half a century later, McCartney has revealed that it was, in fact, John Lennon who instigated the band’s breakup.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4 yet to be released, McCartney told journalist John Wilson: “John came into the room one day and said, ‘I’m leaving the Beatles.’ And he said, ‘It’s very exciting. It’s a bit like a divorce.’ And then we’re left to pick up the pieces,” McCartney said in a preview that aired on “Today Monday.”

While Wilson noted that McCartney was the one who sued his bandmates to end the commercial partnership, he also said that being at fault for the band’s breakup would have “frustrated McCartney for half a century.”

McCartney said Lennon’s decision to leave the band was driven by his quest for social justice, including movements like “bagism,” in which Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, used cloth bags to urge people not to judge the band. others based on their appearance.

Lennon and Ono also campaigned “bed-ins” for peace in Amsterdam and Montreal in 1969, when they both lay in hotel rooms for a week in protest against conflicts, particularly the Vietnam War.

“The point is that John was really living a new life with Yoko. He wanted to get into a bag and lie in bed for a week in Amsterdam for peace,” McCartney said. “There was no argument against it.”

McCartney described the breakup as the “hardest period” of his life and said he thought the Beatles would have continued longer if Lennon hadn’t instigated the breakup.

“The Beatles were breaking up and this was my band, this was my job, this was my life,” he said. “I wanted it to go on, I thought we were doing really good stuff – ‘Abbey Road,’ ‘Let It Be,’ not bad.”

McCartney will release a commentary book on his compositions next month, which will be edited by Irish poet Paul Muldoon and will include songs written for the Beatles.

He also told Wilson that he and Lennon had written a four-page play in the “kitchen sink” genre before they started the band.

The full interview will be broadcast on October 23rd.

