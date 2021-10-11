Pedro Moreira leaves the position of football manager at Cruzeiro

(Photo: Vinnicius Silva/Cruzeiro)
Cruzeiro reported, on Sunday night, that Pedro Moreira is no longer its football manager. According to the note, the professional left the club in common agreement.

“Cruzeiro thanks Pedro Moreira for all the services rendered and for the commitment shown on a daily basis, wishing the professional success in his next career challenges,” wrote the club.

Moreira has been in the position since June 2020. Before that, he served as football supervisor between 2016 – still under former president Gilvan de Pinho Tavares – and May 2020. In addition, Pedro has already held other roles in the international department and in the basic categories. This year, the professional completed 16 years of Cruzeiro.

Pedro Moreira the second professional from Cruzeiro’s football department to leave the club in less than ten days. On the last day, the executive Rodrigo Pastana was fired after a “request” from the sponsor Pedro Loureno, from Supermercados BH.

Superesportes learned that coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo has appointed Andr Souza, formerly of Vasco, to join Cruzeiro’s football department. Andr worked at the cross-maltino for about two years and ended up leaving the club in October 2020, after a makeover.

For the vacancy in Pastana, preferred Alexandre Mattos. With projects outside Brazil, however, the executive is unlikely to accept an eventual invitation. Cruzeiro hopes to convince him by the start of the next season.