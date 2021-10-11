People will have to get used to it, says company CEO

People will have to get used to higher food prices, Kraft executive director Heinz told the BBC.

Miguel Patricio claims that the international food giant, which manufactures tomato sauce and condiments such as ketchup, is readjusting its prices in several countries.

Unlike in previous years, he says, inflation is “widespread”.

The cost of ingredients like cereals and oils has pushed global food prices to their highest in ten years, according to the FAO (United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization).

Kraft Heinz has raised the prices of more than half of its products in the United States, its main market, and Patricio says this is happening elsewhere as well.

“We are raising prices when necessary around the world,” he says.

During the pandemic, many countries saw the production of raw materials decrease. Measures to control the virus as well as the disease limited production and distribution.

With the recovery of economies, the supply of these products has not been able to keep up with the resumption of demand, which leads to higher prices, according to the executive. Energy prices have also increased the burden for manufacturers.

Patricio says that this wide range of factors is contributing to the rise in the cost of food.

“Specifically in the UK, there is a lack of truck drivers. In the US, logistics costs have also increased substantially and there is a shortage of labor in certain areas of the economy.”

In Brazil, food products are up 12.54% in the 12 months through September, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), above the 10.25% increase in general inflation. Items such as soy oil (32%) and meat (25%) show even more significant increases.

Here, weighing on prices is the global rise of agricultural commodities, the high level of exports due to the devalued real, droughts and frosts that hampered production and the cost of energy.

The executive director of Kraft Heinz, Miguel Patricio, says that the consumer needs to get used to the high food prices Image: BBC

Patricio says consumers will need to get used to higher food prices as the world’s population is growing while the amount of land for cultivation is not.

In the long term, however, the executive assesses that “there is much to come in technology to improve the efficiency of agricultural production”, which tends to help.

According to Patricio, not all cost increases should be passed on to consumers and companies should absorb part of this increase.

“I think it’s up to us, the industry and other companies to try to minimize these price increases,” says the Executive.

Unlike him, Kona Haque, head of research at agricultural commodities company ED&F Man, reckons that major international food producers like Kraft Heinz, Nestlé and PepsiCo “will likely have to pass these costs on to consumers”

“Corn, sugar, coffee, soy, palm oil, all these basic food commodities have increased in prices,” she says.

“Poor harvests in Brazil, which is one of the world’s biggest agricultural exporters, drought in Russia, reduced planting in the United States and inventories in China have combined with more expensive fertilizers, energy and transportation costs to drive up prices.”

She claims that food producers are all affected and therefore are raising prices in a similar way. “It’s so widespread that everyone will do it, which means they probably won’t lose customers,” says the analyst.

This week, PepsiCo warned that it also faces rising costs across its entire chain, from transportation to raw materials, and said further price increases are likely to take place early next year.

On the other hand, in addition to increasing costs, the pandemic helped boost sales of some Kraft Heinz brands, says Patricio, because staying at home means that “people are cooking a lot more than before”.

Customers in the United Kingdom bought more Heinz Baked Beans, the canned beans that the British consume primarily for breakfast, while customers in the United States bought more Kraft Mac & Cheese, the semi-prepared macaroni and cheese sold by the company.

Kraft Heinz’s sales rose 1.6% to $13 billion (R$71.7 billion) in the first half of this year, which was described by investment adviser Morningstar as “still quite impressive compared to the pre-season period. pandemic in 2019”, despite representing a slight slowdown.

The company is also undergoing an extensive restructuring under Patricio, with the sale of some old brands and the purchase of new brands. In Brazil, Kraft Heinz recently announced the purchase of the Hemmer and BR Spices brands.