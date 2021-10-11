Perseverance robot images confirm the existence of a lake on Mars

1 in 5 The Perseverance rover has been exploring the surface of Mars, and its records from a crater have confirmed a theory by scientists. know more Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

two in 5 Perseverance was sent to the Jezero Crater in order to confirm that the site once harbored a lake. He mainly explored the region of an ancient delta, a rock formation at the mouth of a river. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/USGS

3 in 5 The delta identified from the Perseverance photos is considered a favorable location for finding rocks that may contain organic matter Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

4 in 5 The delta photographed is composed of several escarpments (“scarp”, in English), which were also registered by the robot. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

5 in 5 The cliffs are formed by sediments brought in by the river, which helped to confirm the scientists’ hypothesis about the existence of a lake in the past. In the image, the “Scarp A” Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

The robot perseverance, which arrived in Mars in February of this year, it has already helped Earth scientists to deepen theories about the red planet. A study published in the journal “Science” on Oct. 7 used images taken by the robot to confirm the existence of a lake.

Perseverance explored the so-called Jezero Crater. The site attracted the interest of scientists from the American Space Agency (Nasa) and others involved in the mission because of the possibility of having harbored life in the past. The images showed not only that the lake existed in the crater, but that it was also fed by a river.

According to the study, the existence of the lake dates back billions of years, when the Martian atmosphere allowed the flow of Water across the surface of the planet.

It has had large variations in its water volume over time, but it is not yet known whether this was caused by flooding or climate change. The lake has dried up.

In addition to the confirmation important to scientists, the Perseverance images also provided information that should help in the mission to confirm that Mars once had life, even if microscopically.

Using the robot’s super camera, it was possible to identify places with greater potential for searching for pieces of rock and sediment that may contain organic components and other evidence for the existence of life.

The search for this evidence is part of Perseverance’s primary mission, which was sent to Mars in 2020. It is expected to collect rocky materials that will be sent back to Earth, and then analyzed by scientists.

The article was the first produced with data obtained by Perseverance. Now, the robot will be dedicated to exploring the remains of a delta – a rocky body formed by sediments – of the river that passed through the crater.

The base of this delta is considered a place with great potential for extracting rocks that may contain organic matter, according to scientists at the mission.

*Under supervision of Wellington Ramalhoso