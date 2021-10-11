PetroRio, Embraer and Vale lead Ibovespa gains; Banco Inter drops more than 5%, with the highest index drop

SAO PAULO – The shares of Vale (VALE3), PetroRio (PRIO3) and Embraer (EMBR3) once again stand out among the main highs of the Ibovespa this Monday (11). The miner has the second-largest trading volume on the stock exchange today and helps drive Brazil’s main stock market index. Once again, Vale’s shares are once again benefiting from the appreciation of iron ore in the international market. The price of raw material is strong this early this week, following last Friday’s gains. At 11:26 am (Brasilia time), the mining company’s shares advanced 3.32% to R$ 82.50.

PetroRio, on the other hand, has experienced a price escalation with acquisitions of oil fields, including Albacora, field offshore of Petrobras. “We see acquisitions as positive. Management continues to carry out a well-adjusted and well-planned operation, it seems very confident of the potential for adding value with Albacora”, says a report by Bradesco BBI, after PetroRio’s event with investors. The papers advanced 5.74% to R$ 28.57.

Embraer, in turn, announced today that it has signed a new contract with NetJets – an American airline controlled by Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company of renowned investor Warren Buffett – for the sale of up to 100 additional aircraft, totaling more than US$ 1 .2 billion. The agreement provides that NetJets will begin receiving the Phenom 300E model of the new order in the second quarter of 2023, for operation in the United States and Europe. The papers advanced 4.57% to R$ 25.88.

Vibra shares (BRDT3) are also the main highs of the day. The company, formerly BR Distribuidora, confirmed that it had purchased a 50% stake in the energy trader Comerc. Comerc was working to carry out an initial public offering (IPO) to raise around R$1.5 billion, which was to be priced last Friday night. Vibra shares advanced 3.93% to R$ 25.68.

Among the highlights of the Ibovespa’s decline are the shares of Banco Inter (BIDI4, BIDI11) . Last Thursday, the company detailed its corporate reorganization, which will result in the migration of its shareholder base to Inter Platform Inc., with the listing of its shares in the United States and on the Brazilian stock exchange B3, via BDRs.

With the implementation of the corporate reorganization, Inter Platform’s class A shares will be listed on a US stock exchange; BDRs backed by Inter Platform shares will be traded on B3 and Inter will no longer have its shares and units traded on the Brazilian stock exchange. Inter shares (BIDI4) retreated 5.18%, to R$ 15.93 and the units (BIDI11) fall 5.12%, to R$ 47.45.

This Monday (11) is the eve of a holiday in Brazil, but investors have important news from the corporate world to spread. Kora Saúde, which made its debut at B3 this year, continues to expand and this morning announced the acquisition of 80% of Grupo OTO, a hospital network in Ceará. The operation is valued at R$248 million.

In the airlines sector, Gol revised its results for the third quarter of this year and now forecasts a lower loss per share. daily sales ended the quarter at around R$28 million, representing an increase of 48% compared to the end of 2Q21.

In the financial segment, Banco do Brasil announced that it has sold its stake in digital bank Digio to Bradesco, for R$ 625 million. At the end of the transaction, Bradesco will indirectly hold 100% of Digio’s capital stock.

Kora Health (KRSA3)

Kora Saúde Participações announced that, on October 9, 2021, its subsidiary Camburi Participações entered into an agreement for the purchase and sale of quotas and other covenants for the purchase of 80% of Grupo OTO. The company must form a partnership with founding shareholders of Grupo OTO to operate all its activities in Ceará.

In the statement sent to CVM, Kora states that Grupo OTO was founded in 1991, and is one of the largest and most traditional hospital groups in Ceará, with a presence in Fortaleza, Caucaia and Messejana. Hospital Otoclinica Matriz has 194 beds, 44 of which are in the ICU.

The purchase will have a total value of BRL 248 million, of which BRL 140 million will be in cash, on the closing date; R$79 million in installments over 6 years and; R$29 million for the exchange of shares referring to Kora’s stakes in Hospitals Gastroclinica and Hospital São Mateus, in Fortaleza. These will be incorporated into the OTO Group, in which Kora will hold 80% of the shares.

The founding shareholders of Grupo OTO keep the other 20% of interest.

Goal (GOLL4)

Gol updated its expectations for the third quarter of 2021 and calculates lower loss per share in the period. In the previous forecast, released last Friday, the airline predicted a loss of R$3.20 per share between July and September this year. However, he now calculates that the loss will be R$ 2.58 per paper.

Gol reported that unit passenger revenue (PRASK) for the quarter tends to be higher by approximately 5% when compared to the same period last year. GOL expects unit revenue (RASK) 5% higher compared to 3Q20. In the previous forecast, the company predicted a drop in revenue.

Also according to the statement, daily sales ended the quarter at around R$28 million, representing an increase of 48% compared to the end of 2Q21. With an 82% occupancy rate in the quarter, GOL continues to adjust its supply to demand. The company reported that it exceeded its financial projections for the period, despite the currency devaluation.

“Our focus in 4Q21 is to diligently adapt our capacity to the increase in demand, both in the business and leisure travel segments due to the holiday season, increase the seat inventory for Black Friday sales and the return of routes to Punta Cana, Cancun and Montevideo,” wrote Gol’s vice president for finance, Richard Lark.

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) and Bradesco (BBDC4)

According to a statement released on Friday (8), Banco do Brasil sold its stake in digital bank Digio to Bradesco. Thus, Bradesco entered into a contract with BB Elo Cartão Participações, a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, for the purchase of 49.99% of Digio.

The amount that Bradesco will pay will be R$ 625 million. At the end of the transaction, Bradesco will indirectly hold 100% of Digio’s capital stock.

Digio bank was created by Grupo Elopar, a holding created in 2015 through a partnership between Banco do Brasil and Bradesco, which currently has 2 million credit cards and a credit portfolio of R$2.5 billion.

Completion of the transaction still needs approval from the Central Bank and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

Plan & Plan (PLPL3)

According to a statement sent to the market on Friday (8), Plano&Plano’s net sales were R$ 326 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 45.3% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Sales on offer (VSO) were up 6 percentage points in 12 months, to 43%. The construction company also informed that it ended the month of September with 8,392 units in stock. In January there were 9,293 in stock.

Itaú BBA commented on the preliminary data released on Friday by Plano&Plano. The bank says it evaluates that pre-sales had a healthy performance, reflecting the management’s commercial efforts. Launches increased on a quarterly basis. Data for the first nine months of 2021 remain stable compared to the same period in 2020.

The bank says it expects a slightly positive reaction from the market due to decent sales data, especially considering that the pace of sales has been one of the main negative points observed by investors since the initial public offering of shares (IPO in its initials). in English).

The value of five projects launched by Plano&Plano is R$439 million, up 24% in the quarterly comparison, and down 18% in the annual comparison. In nine months, the total value of launches was R$896 million, stable in relation to the same period in 2020. Pre-sales were R$326 million, 10% below the figures for the second quarter, but 45% higher in compared to the same period last year.

Sales velocity was 15.3% in the third quarter of 2021, down from 17.6% in the second quarter. In nine months, launches correspond to 60% of Itaú’s estimate for the entire year, and pre-sales, to 71%. In addition, inventories grew 7% quarter-on-quarter, and pre-sales grew 7% to R$1.8 billion.

Omega Generation (OMGE3)

The General Meeting of Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Omega Energia elected the former president of Petrobras Roberto Castello Branco as vice-president of the Board of Directors, informed the company in a statement to the market on Friday.

The election is valid until the Annual General Meeting referring to the financial statements for the fiscal year to be ended on December 31, 2023.

Possession, however, is subject to the effective listing of Omega Energia on B3’s Novo Mercado.

Vibra Energy (BRDT3)

Vibra Energia (formerly BR Distribuidora) bought a 50% stake in energy trader Comerc, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Comerc was working to carry out an initial public offering (IPO) to raise about R$ 1.5 billion, which should be priced on Friday night.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

Petrobras reported on Friday that it determined an increase in the average price of gasoline and cooking gas at refineries by 7.2% as of Saturday, reflecting the advance of oil in the foreign market and the strengthening of the dollar.

With the readjustments, gasoline is now sold by the oil company in refineries to distributors at R$ 2.98 per liter, after a period of stability of 58 days, according to Petrobras.

In the year, Petrobras gasoline adds up to more than 60%. Diesel, which suffered an increase last week, accumulates an advance of more than 50%.

The cooking gas, after adjustment, will be sold at R$ 3.86 per kg, equivalent to R$ 50.15 per 13 kg cylinder, after 95 days with stable prices.

