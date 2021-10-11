PGR asks for more time to analyze whistleblower process after Fachin’s charge

× Photo: Disclosure

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Lindôra Araujo asked for more time to analyze a process that deals with the awarded plea signed between the PGR and Rodrigo Ferreira Lopes da Silva.

The manifestation took place after charging the rapporteur of the case at the STF, Minister Edson Fachin, who complained that the process has been stopped since April this year. “Since then, the records have not returned to the cabinet for deliberation. The constitutional value of the reasonable duration of the process must be respected”, said Fachin.

Lopes would have been involved in crimes related to the bidding, contracting and execution of works for the construction of the North-South, West-East Integration railways, as a representative of Andrade Gutierrez Engenharia.

“The employee was subpoenaed, by mail and in the person of at least one of his lawyers, to present new reports every six months, counting from the notification of this decision. In due course, with the fulfillment of the determined steps, it protests for a new view of the records.” said the assistant attorney.

Charges have been recurring in the STF. In July, Minister Rosa Weber ordered the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to speak once again about the request of three senators to investigate President Jair Bolsonaro for malfeasance in the case of negotiations for the purchase of the Covaxin vaccine.

In early October, Minister Rosa Weber, in another process, demanded a new position from the PGR on a request for an investigation by President Bolsonaro because he attended public events without a mask.

