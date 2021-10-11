Physician Dr. Luiz Tonon highlights running and weight training as essential factors in the process that made him eliminate more than 40kg

Anyone who sees the physician Luiz Tonon dedicated to the beautification of patients does not imagine that he suffered with his appearance to the point of undergoing treatment for depression. Coming from a family with a history of obesity – father, mother and sister -, he removed 3 kg of skin and fat in an abdominoplasty in 2009, but it was based on a lot of physical exercise and a regulated diet that he managed to eliminate more than 40 kg over a period of two and a half years.

“Although I took a few pounds off, the tummy tuck raised my self-esteem to levels I’d never had before and gave me the courage to literally run after it. I looked for endocrines, nutritionists and started to exercise. I would run 1 hour a day on the beach at lunchtime and at night I would go weight training. I can say that running and weight training were what helped me the most in this process. Two and a half years later I was already transformed, with my psychology renewed”, recalls the doctor.

From the shame of speaking in public and relating socially, Dr. Tonon has become a reference in medicine and dermatology for his expertise in Sustaining Wires. Today he gives lectures throughout Brazil and the world sharing his experience, in addition to helping patients improve their self-esteem.

“The perfect body doesn’t exist, what exists is the ideal body for you, the one you feel good with, that you’re not ashamed to wear, go to the gym, that doesn’t stop you from having a healthy social life . We have to love each other the way we are, but obviously connected to mental health. If something is harming your mental or metabolic health, we have to go after it”, he explains.

The specialist also pays attention to a very common evil on social media: the myth of the perfect body. It’s almost a rule to see on Instagram, for example, people with sculptural faces and bodies, appearances considered standard, but which, in reality, are often the result of edits and filters. However, they are capable of messing with the self-esteem of outsiders.

“We live in a kind of social media mafia with aesthetic standards that don’t exist. Many patients come here with low self-esteem because a model’s eyebrow looks wonderful in a ‘fox eyes’ procedure and the patient wants to do it too to try to reach that pattern. This I say is futility. For everything, there is a facial and body study so that we can understand the real needs of that beauty, we cannot go out doing what we see out there, which is propagated due to the market’s marketing effects”, warns Dr. Tonon.

However, it is necessary to understand that there is a fine line between futility and necessity when it comes to aesthetic procedures, as explained by the doctor.

“For example, if an 18, 19 year old girl arrives at my office saying that a wrinkle is harming her aesthetic health and impacting her Heath Mind, I try to talk to her, take a questionnaire and understand if that wrinkle can cause that it develops a social and mental impact. Often, a simple procedure can improve a person’s self-esteem and way of living”, he concludes.

