Pilots are applauded after a 36-hour flight with 3 dash and night on board the aircraft





A British Airways flight faced several difficulties until it finally managed to land at the international airport of Hong Kong, last Friday (8), after a journey of 36 hours. The case was registered during flight BA-31, a regular service that departs from London and is operated with Boeing 777-300 jets.

Pilots took off with the aircraft in the early evening of October 8, on what was supposed to be an 11-hour trip to Hong Kong’s Check Lap Kok International Airport. However, as they approached for landing, at around 14:00 local time, they had to deal with the adverse conditions brought by the strong winds of a typhoon, which was reaching the Chinese coast.

That afternoon, several flights were diverted, including the BA-31, but not before British pilots made two failed landing attempts. After the aborted landings, the pilots decided to detour to the international airport in Manila, Philippines, where they landed successfully about an hour and a half later.

But the challenge still persisted.

Image: Radarbox





Despite being on dry land, the aircraft’s occupants had to deal with another problem: Philippine border restrictions, which would require quarantine if they disembarked, and also Hong Kong entry limitations for passengers arriving from the Philippines.

As a result, none of the passengers or crew were allowed to leave the plane while they awaited the end of the tropical storm and ended up spending the night aboard the aircraft. Finally, at 9:45 am, the weather conditions in Hong Kong improved and the aircraft was able to take off.

The approach to landing was normal until a few meters before touching the runway, when the pilots decided to abort the landing once more. Finally, on the fourth attempt, the landing was successful, resulting in the video below, which shows the applause for the pilots.

Applause in HK for @British_Airways fantastic crew BA31. 36 hrs, aborted landings and a night on board in Manila. Thank you all. @tripperhead @Transit_Jam pic.twitter.com/fsfsgwDtDb — jaywalker (@Janetdplanet163) October 10, 2021

According to an article in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the martyrdom, however, was not yet over. After landing, all occupants still had to wait several hours at the Hong Kong airport before the results of their Covid-19 theses were analyzed.

In addition, they had to wait a little longer to get new quarantine facilities, as their reservations at specific hotels for this were canceled due to the no-show resulting from the flight’s delayed arrival.

According to the SCMP, despite the trouble, the passengers did not seem angry with the situation, but they understood what happened. British Airways, in turn, issued a simple statement about the case:

“Like other airlines, our flight was diverted to Manila due to Tropical Storm Lionrock, preventing a safe landing in Hong Kong. Our customers were served on board the aircraft. We apologize for any inconvenience caused”.



