Pirelli doubts Hamilton would close the Turkish GP without a pit-stop

Lewis Hamilton checks tire condition after Turkish GP (Photo: Reproduction)

Sergio Pérez and Lewis Hamilton had a great duel at the Turkish GP (Video: F1)

For a few moments during last Sunday’s GP in Turkey, Lewis Hamilton felt encouraged to move forward with the risky strategy of moving forward in the race without stopping to change the intermediate tyres. The risk could give the seven-times champions the chance to finish the race in Istanbul on the podium and thus come closer to Max Verstappen in the Drivers’ World Championship standings. However, Mario Isola, Pirelli’s Formula 1 director, doubts that Hamilton would succeed if he tried to go all the way to the end of the race without a pit-stop.

In an interview with British broadcaster Sky Sports, the Italian engineer was clear. “Looking at the tires after the race, I would say no, or at least that they were at the limit,” he said.

Status of Lewis Hamilton’s tires after the pit-stop in Istanbul (Photo: Reproduction)

In Isola’s view, such a strategy would be too risky. “It’s a bit dangerous to go overboard in that way, but I fully understand that in race conditions they have to make the most of the result.”

The Pirelli director was asked about the improbable success achieved by Esteban Ocon, who ran the entire race without changing tires and took 1 point with tenth place. Isola understands that this is a different situation compared to Hamilton because different cars wear different tires.

“Obviously, every car is different, so the level of wear is different, it also depends on how hard they push during the race,” he explained.

Esteban Ocon’s right front tire destroyed at the end of the Turkish GP (Photo: Reproduction)

“However, more or less all the tires had their cables exposed. In most of the cars that stopped after lap 47 or 48, they were completely wrecked. We know the new asphalt is more abrasive and grippy than last year, and the track wasn’t dry, but it was still abrasive. So it was really, really on edge,” Isola continued.

Again, the engineer highlighted how dangerous it would be to try to finish the race in Turkey without stopping to change tyres. “I suggested to our engineers that they alert the teams to change tires and not go all the way because it was too risky,” he concluded.