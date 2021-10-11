Police arrest 6 Brazilians in investigation into the death of governor’s daughter and another 3 on the border with Paraguay | Mato Grosso do Sul

The Paraguayan Police arrested on Monday morning (11) six Brazilians suspected of involvement in the attack on four people in Pedro Juan Caballero, a city in Paraguay that borders Ponta Porã, in Mato Grosso do Sul. The crime occurred on the morning of Saturday (9).

In the operation, three cars were also seized with Brazilian documents, Brazilian documents referring to another three cars, cell phones, jewelry and a container with 74 grams of marijuana, according to a note from the authority of the neighboring country. The goods were in a house located in the Maria Victoria district.

The Brazilians arrested were identified as:

Hywulysson Forest

Juares Alvers da Silva

Luis Fernando Armando e Silva Simões

Gabriel Veiga de Sousa

Farley José Cisto da Silva Leite Carrijo

Douglas Ribeiro Gomes.

Teams from the National Police’s Regional Investigation Department for Punishable Acts went to the scene after they learned that a truck used in the attack had been incinerated in the last few hours in the Fortuna Guazú colony.

What is known about the crime that killed four people on the Paraguay-Brazil border

‘He was calm, father of a family,’ says the mayor of Ponta Porã about a Brazilian councilor shot on the border

Another suspect was arrested on Sunday (10) after a harassment involving Paraguayan and Brazilian police. A vehicle that may have been used in the executions of the four people was also seized.

Four people were murdered on Saturday morning (9) in Pedro Juan Cabalero. Among the victims is Haylee Carolina Acevedo Yunis, 21, daughter of Ronald Acevedo, governor of Amambay, Paraguay.

The other victims are 32-year-old Omar Vicente Álvarez Grance, known as “Bebeto” and shot 31; and the Brazilian Kaline Reinoso de Oliveira, 22 years old, killed by 14 shots, and Rhamye Jamilly Borges de Oliveira, 18 years old, killed by 10 shots.

Video shows the execution of four people in Pedro Juan Caballero

The Director of Investigation of Punishable Acts of the Police, Commissioner César Silguero, says that the victims entered a vehicle when they were shot by gunmen on Mariscal López and Ytororó streets, in the San Antonio neighborhood (see video).

One of the victims is Osmar Vicente Álvarez Grance, nicknamed Bebeto. According to police, he was the potential target of the gunmen.

1 of 1 Operation in a Paraguayan city this Monday (11) — Photo: Paraguayan National Police/Disclosure Operation in a Paraguayan city this Monday (11) — Photo: Paraguayan National Police/Disclosure

The four executions on Saturday (9) and the murder of a councilor in Ponta Porã on Friday (8) made security in the border region between Brazil and Paraguay strengthened.

Among the reinforcements sent to the border are teams from the Garras (Specialized Police Station for the Repression of Bank Robbery, Assaults and Kidnappings), as well as the Special Operations Battalion of the Military Police, the Shock Battalion and the Border Operations Department.