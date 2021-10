President confirms that Brazil will not buy Coronavac in 2022

Coronavac, immunizing agent produced by the Butantan Institute| Photo: Fabiano Sabino/Porto Real City Hall

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Sunday (10) that Brazil should not buy doses of Coronavac for the National Immunization Plan (PNI) against Covid-19 in 2022. The measure had already been announced by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

“Queiroga doesn’t seem to be buying Coronavac anymore, if I’m not mistaken. I think it’s on that line. Because it’s valid, as he told me, around six months. For those who have been vaccinated for more than six months, the vaccination card is irregular. The demagoguery of the vaccination card”, said Bolsonaro.

In justifications, the Ministry of Health claimed that the immunizing agent produced by the Butantan Institute has “low effectiveness among elderly people over 80 years old”. In addition, he claimed that the vaccine still has no definitive registration with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and is not indicated as a booster dose.

According to Bolsonaro, the Ministry of Science and Technology, headed by Marcos Pontes, is coordinating the development of 15 new vaccines against the coronavirus. “There is Marcos Pontes who is developing, I think, 15 new vaccines. Our technology. We will, unfortunately, have to live with the coronavirus for life”, he added.

This Sunday, Marcos Pontes criticized the cut of nearly R$700 million in the budget for research funding. “Lack of consideration. Resource cuts on Brazil’s small Science budget are mistaken and illogical. Even more so when they are made without listening to the Community. Scientific and Productive Sector. This urgently needs to be corrected,” the minister wrote.