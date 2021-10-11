President of LATAM Brasil believes in cheaper tickets – AEROFLAP

The president of LATAM Brazil, Jerome Cadier, believes that in the short term, Brazilian aviation will face a challenging scenario for companies: the low price of airline tickets.

According to Jerome, airline tickets are currently priced out of date, compared to inflation since the beginning of 2020. In an interview with Veja, published last week, the President said:

“In reais, the price of tickets is at the same level as before the pandemic, even with recent inflation. The trend, in the last four months, was for prices to recover, as domestic demand increased.”

Jerome also mentioned that in the international market, which is facing a slow recovery in demand, prices are still lower compared to the same period in 2019.

To face this scenario, the CEO believes that the company needs to be more efficient, mainly due to the scenario of high dollars and high fuel.

“For the passenger it sounds great, but what about the airlines? We will have a more difficult recovery because the average price of tickets will be lower. So, we need to restructure, be more efficient, or we won’t be able to compete”, said Jerome.

He even cites a “hybrid” travel model. For the CEO, there will be more tourism passengers in the coming months, with fewer passengers on business. This distribution affects the average price of the air ticket, as the tourism market considers the fare more, in relation to flight times.

Although the air ticket maintains the average price, according to ANAC data, equal to the same period in 2019, the accumulated inflation since the beginning of 2020 is of 13.01%. Considering that 60% of the cost of aviation is in dollars, companies also operate in the light of the IGP-M, which accumulates an increase of 24.86% in 12 months. Only aviation kerosene (QAV) rose 91.7% in the last 12 months.

In the interview, Jerome also comments on the Judicial Reorganization process, the hiring of 2000 new employees in 2021 and the company’s financial situation. Check out the full interview Clicking here.