Prince Charles car runs on ‘cheese’ and ‘wine’ | Environment

Prince Charles, a longtime environmentalist and avowed lover of luxury automobiles, said one of his Aston Martin cars had been modified to run on “cheese” and “wine.”

In an interview with the BBC network this Monday (11), the prince said that he modified the car to be able to supply it with fuels of renewable origin.

The vehicle, which it has had for over 50 years, runs on 85% bioethanol and 15% unleaded gasoline. In the mix goes the surplus from local wine production and the whey from cheese making.

The eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and heir to the British crown will attend COP26, the UN climate conference in Glasgow, along with his 95-year-old mother.

Understand Greta’s Frustration

2 of 2 Prince Charles of the UK and Greta Thunberg in montage — Photo: AP-AFP/g1 Prince Charles of the UK and Greta Thunberg in montage — Photo: AP-AFP/g1

The Duke of Cambridge also said he “understands” the frustration of activists like Sweden’s Greta Thunberg, who accuses politicians of remaining impervious to the climate emergency.

“All these young people think nothing happens, so of course they get frustrated,” said the 72-year-old prince.

Greta Thunberg questions conversations about weather: ‘blah blah blah’

He also said he understands why environmental groups such as the Extinction Rebellion (XR) are protesting and blocking roads, actions repeatedly condemned by the British government.

“The difficulty is how to deal with this frustration constructively, not destructively,” he suggested.

Charles fears that world leaders gathered for COP26, starting Oct. 31 in Glasgow, will “just speak” rather than taking steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Since the Paris Climate Accords were signed in 2015, the transition to cleaner economies has progressed very slowly towards limiting global warming to +2°C, and much less to +1.5°C, compared to the late nineteenth century.