probable escalations, embezzlements and where to watch

São Paulo is going to Cuiabá to face the Dourado this Monday (11), at 8 pm, at Arena Pantanal, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. Tricolor will have to overcome an important retrospective of the home team, which won seven of the 12 points played against the four great ones from São Paulo. In the first round, the score was 2-2 at Morumbi.







In addition, Tricolor needs the three points, as they have not won for four games and occupies only the 14th position in the table, with 29 points, just three away from the relegation zone. There is also pressure for results on coach Hernán Crespo, who has received much criticism from the fans.

Cuiabá, on the other hand, also needs the victory to improve their position in the championship and must enter with full force. The team also hasn’t won in four games and is in 12th place with 30 points. Earning points helps the team to move away from the risk zone.

São Paulo counts on the return of Rojas, but has some casualties for the confrontation, as is the case of striker Galeano. The Paraguayan was banned by the medical department for a trauma to his right ankle. Igor Vinicius, still recovering from an eye injury, is also out. With Orejuela out of the list of related, Igor Gomes should continue as a starter, improvised on the right-back.

CUIABÁ X SÃO PAULO

Local: Arena Pantanal, Cuiabá

Date and time: October 11, 2021, at 8:00 pm

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (RS), Michael Stanislau (RS) and Rodrigo da Fonseca Silva (MT) (fourth referee)

VAR: Heber Roberto Lopes(SC)

CUIABA

Walter; João Lucas, Marllon (Alan Empereur), Paulão and Uendel; Auremir, Pepê and Camilo (Rafael Gava); Clayson, Max and Jenison. Coach: Jorginho.

SÃO PAULO

James Volpi; Igor Gomes, Miranda, Léo and Welington; Luan, Rodrigo Nestor and Gabriel Sara (Marquinhos); Luciano, Rigoni and Calleri. Coach: Hernán Crespo.