PS Store offers 25% off annual PS Plus plan for new subscribers; just today

Without any warning and noticed by few users (as in hardmob), Sony is offering 25% off for those who decide to subscribe to the PS Plus plan.

Users who are already subscribers will see the product as “purchased”, not being able to take advantage of the offer in this way.

According to the description, the offer started on the 8th of October and ends today, the 10th of October, at 23:59. Therefore, interested parties should take advantage of the following few hours:

Description:

Offer valid from 10/08/21 to 10/10/21, at 23:59 (Brasilia time). Not available to existing PlayStation®Plus subscribers. Limit 1 per user.

Your 12-month membership will automatically renew, and $59.99 + applicable taxes will be deducted from your wallet monthly unless you cancel. If your wallet has insufficient funds, the remaining amount will be charged to your account’s default payment method. Price can be changed.

To cancel:

Go to [Configurações] > [Usuários e contas] > [Conta] > [Pagamento e assinaturas] > [Assinaturas] on PS5; or

Go to [Configurações] > [Gerenciamento da conta] > [Informações da conta] > [Assinaturas do PlayStation] on PS4; or

Go to playstation.com/sonyaccount and log into your PSN account. Select [Assinatura] > [Associação do PlayStation™Plus] > [Desativar renovação automática]; or

Call Customer Support at 877-971-7669.

Games included in the subscription, the online features of each game, and other PlayStation Plus subscription features and benefits are subject to change.

For full PlayStation Plus terms and conditions, please visit play.st/PSPlusTerms.