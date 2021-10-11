Psychiatric institute director denounces ‘inspection’ by councilor Gabriel Monteiro

The directors of the Philippe Pinel Municipal Institute (IMPP), in Botafogo, in the South Zone of Rio, denounced an ‘inspection visit’ carried out by councilor Gabriel Monteiro. According to the health unit, the councilor and his entourage would have embarrassed and intimidated employees, as well as entering the wards and recording patients in crisis and with mental disorders.

The Municipal Health Department informed that the case will be referred to the Ethics Committee of the City Council. The councilor claims he was allowed to enter the site.

In a repudiation note, the IMPP says that, during the inspection, the councilor entered armed with a pistol in his waist at around 14:00 on the 6th of the last month, accompanied by seven men dressed in black and camouflaged. The whole group would be carrying a camera in their hands and presented themselves as public agents on duty.

“These men presented themselves as public agents, claiming to be ‘working’. However, what was seen was a real intimidation and embarrassment of servants in exercise of their functions, by the use of force and total disrespect, in addition to our images being improperly recorded and posted on social networks,” says the document. “”Not enough, this entourage was also in the wards recording patients suffering from mental disorders and in crisis, without the slightest regard for ethics. This is just a brief account of the horror we experienced this last Wednesday,” the note continues.

In defense, councilor Gabriel Monteiro said he was authorized by the hospital to enter the site and carry out inspections. According to him, the patients themselves denounced the conditions at the hospital.

‘One of the directors confessed, after being busted, that she did not sign the time sheet for a month. And even so, he received public money. Doctor hitting time on the 12th, being on the 7th,” he said. “Patients denounced the terrible conditions of the installation. Air conditioners were placed for doctors and not for patients. The patients wanted to talk, they asked, as they claimed that the management turns its back,” he added.

This is not the first time Monteiro has made surprise visits to health facilities across the state. During the pandemic, the councilor even entered health facilities without wearing protective equipment and, causing crowding, accessed areas destined for patients with Covid.

The Ethics Council of the City Council of Rio stated in July that it was working to clear up six complaints involving Gabriel Monteiro, all situations in which he may have broken the decorum of his position.