Reborn arrives at Globoplay; soap opera had intersex and rejection of Adriana Esteves

A highly successful telenovela aired in 1993, Renascer arrives at Globoplay this Monday (11). Written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa – in the wake of the author’s success with Pantanal (1990), in Manchete – the production is well remembered, in addition to the final quality of the product, for the rejection suffered by Adriana Esteves, at the beginning of her career, and by the first character intersex in Brazilian soap operas.

When the term used was still “hermaphrodite” – which fell into disuse, being replaced by “intersex” – Buba stole the show in Renascer. The character, with female and male biological sexual characteristics, marked the television debut of actress Maria Luísa Mendonça, then 23 years old. She was the girlfriend of José Venâncio (Taumaturgo Ferreira) and got involved with his brother, José Augusto (Marco Ricca).

“I was fully aware of the importance of the discussion. It was a character who projected me as an actress in a role that required a lot of courage”, said Maria Luísa, in an interview with the newspaper O Globo, in 2018. The report recalled that, at the time, Buba dictated fashion with her long, flowery dresses.

In the story, the simple characters who lived on the farm of Colonel José Inocêncio (Antônio Fagundes) were embarrassed about the girl’s sexuality. The plot served to awaken part of the audience to a hitherto unknown subject. “He heard aggressive comments, the character stirred the ignorant imagination of the public”, recalled the actress in a statement to Marie Claire, also three years ago.

“Bringing information on subjects that are still taboo helps to break down prejudice and inspire more respect and love for differences,” he added. Buba marked the actress’ career on TV, permeated by strong characters. At that time, she would still play the homosexual Letícia in the miniseries Engraçadinha (1995) and the neurotic Vera from Explode Coração (1995).

“They were the most difficult years of my life”, confessed Adriana Esteves about the Reborn period

But the central female character in Renascer was another: Mariana, played by Adriana Esteves. The role was dubious: a young woman who infiltrates José Inocêncio’s life to avenge the death of her grandfather, Belarmino (José Mayer), but ends up falling in love with the protagonist. A love triangle is then formed with the colonel’s found son, João Pedro (Marcos Palmeira).

Mariana was not the actress’ first prominent role in prime time – she had already played the girl Marina Batista in Pedra sobre Pedra (1992), a year earlier. In Renascer, however, she faced a lot of criticism, which culminated in her turning away from television – she started to dedicate herself more to the theater – and in a depressive crisis, exacerbated by personal problems.

“They were the most difficult years of my life”, he said in an interview with Cláudia magazine, in 2016. To Marie Claire, in 2007, the actress had already confessed: “I’ve had problems in life before and they had nothing to do with the profession . So I think that, even if I had been a doctor, I would have gone through a crisis.”

After a few plays, she returned to TV with a fixed role in the miniseries Decadência (1995). He also made a soap opera on SBT, Razão de Viver (1996), and resumed his role as the protagonist in Globo’s prime time with A Indomada (1997). Acclaim as an actress would come from the villain Sandrinha in Torre de Babel (1998), who earned her all the awards that year.

Directed by Luiz Fernando Carvalho, Renascer narrated the life trajectory of José Inocêncio since his youth – in the first phase, the character is played by Leonardo Vieira. He marries Maria Santa (Patricia França), but she dies giving birth to João Pedro. The colonel then starts to reject the youngest, a conflict that becomes the main thread of the plot.