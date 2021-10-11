recall the singer’s biography, career and successes

It’s been 25 years since that fateful farewell to the poet Renato Russo on October 11, 1996. The crowd literally squeezed into the outside of the Caju cemetery, where the singer’s body would be cremated, who, in turn, would have his ashes deposited in a flower garden as he loved so much.

Renato ‘Russo’ Manfredini Júnior was born in Rio de Janeiro a week after the summer and the beginning of autumn left on March 27, 1960. Son of Banco do Brasil employee, Renato Manfredini, and an English teacher, Maria do Carmo, Renato Russo spent most of his life in Brasilia.

In adolescence, even facing a rare disease that sometimes left him in a wheelchair, the poet and very sensitive side gained strength and he began to walk the path of music. His first group was Aborto Elétrico, created in 1979. But the artist’s great moment came with the creation of urban Legion.

“The Solitary Troubadour”, as he was known, managed to be the mouthpiece of a generation that tried to enter the modern world, with an evolution in the way of thinking and acting in detriment of conservatism.

Renato Russo sang uncensored love and outlined his deepest yearnings for a better country and a society with more rights for everyone, regardless of religion, sexual orientation, skin color and economic power.

With Legião Urbana, the singer released eight studio records, with the latest “Another Season” being released nine months after his death from HIV. The singer’s team also released four albums in his solo career, two of them posthumous: “O Última Solo” and “O Trovador Solitário”.

The singer managed to capture, through his songs, a true legion of fans, both from his solo work and all that were developed in partnership with the other members of Legião Urbana. The poet’s writer side of the songs led him to publish four books, highlighting “Só Por Hoje e Para Semper – Diário do Recomeço” and the novel “The 42nd St. Band – Romance of an imaginary band”.