Renato Russo: Searches for solo and Legião Urbana songs plummeted in recent years | Song

Renato Russo’s songs in Legião Urbana and in his solo career were on the lowest popularity index on YouTube in 2021, the year in which the singer’s death completes 25 years.

Despite the drop in audience, the best-known songs in the repertoire still have tens of millions of hits a year, with highlights for the trio “Pais e Filhos”, “Tempo lost” and “Faroeste caboclo”.

See the evolution of the search below on YouTube since 2008, the year the site began compiling the data. At the end of the text, check out the 10 most listened songs in the last 12 months.

The decline of interest is not exclusive to Legião, but general among Brazilian rock bands, today one of the least heard styles on the streaming charts. But the band’s legacy has an additional difficulty: rights management.

The fall in recent years has come amid disputes between Renato’s son, Giuliano Manfredini, and other members of Legião Urbana, Dado Villa-Lobos and Marcelo Bonfá, who have stopped projects to re-release and publicize the band’s recordings.

In 2015, the musicians said that Guiliano did not authorize a box with material from the band’s first album. In 2018, a reissue with leftovers from the second album was barred. “All this was vetoed by Renato’s heir. I don’t have the patience to deal with it anymore,” Dado told the “Bem Paraná” website.

In June 2021, the STF authorized Dado and Bonfá to use the name Legião Urbana. But Giuliano remains the heir to Renato Russo’s copyright in the band and in his solo career.

When projects come off the ground, they tend to be reflected in the popularity of the songs. The 2013 movie “We are so young”, for example, led to the highest volume of searches for the band’s songs since 2008.

“When there is no product to launch, there is no promotion and marketing. Just like when you don’t release the music for a series, for example,” says Chris Fuscaldo, author of “Legionary Discobiography” (Ed. Leya).

“It is still a very strong work, with a vocalist who left this legacy of followers. It is difficult to take that away from him and the memory to die. But there is a risk of diminishing, of new generations arriving and not knowing it”, says the researcher.

10 most viewed videos of Legião Urbana in the last 12 months:

“Fathers and Sons” – 26.4 million views “Lost Time” – 25.4 million views “Faroeste Caboclo” – 19.8 million views “Lost Time (Live)” – 18.4 million views “Vento No Litoral” – 12.4 million views “Indians” – 10.4 million views “Faroeste Caboclo (Acoustic)” – 9.21 million views “Eduardo E Mônica” – 9.17 million views “Fathers And Sons (Acoustic)” – 6.47 million views “Será” – 6.36 million views

10 most viewed videos by Renato Russo in the last 12 months: